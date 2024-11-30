CE congratulates the newly-appointed principal officials and Prosecutor-General

MACAU, November 30 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today congratulated the individuals appointed by the State Council as principal officials and Prosecutor-General to serve in the sixth-term Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

The State Council appointed the new team of principal officials and the new Prosecutor-General, as mandated by the Basic Law of the MSAR. The appointments were based on submissions by the sixth-term Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai. The list of appointees was published today.

In his statement, Mr Ho said he hoped the new appointees would strive to perform to the best of their capabilities and – under the leadership of Mr Sam – serve the country and serve Macao in accordance with a spirit of unity and innovation. That, he added, would contribute to fresh progress in Macao’s development and to the steady implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao.

The sixth-term MSAR Government will be inaugurated on 20 December 2024.