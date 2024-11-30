Submit Release
Recent Highlights Congratulations First Lady Jaime Kanani Green!

First Lady Jaime Kanani Green was recently recognized as a Global Women Peace Ambassador by the Women’s Federation for World Peace (WFWP). Since its founding in 1992, WFWP has empowered women across more than 100 countries to break barriers, promote understanding and lead with compassion and service.

“This award is not just a personal recognition—it reflects our shared vision to create a peaceful, unified global society where empathy, care and cooperation serve as the foundation for lasting change,” said First Lady Green.

WFWP recognizes Global Women Peace Ambassadors as leaders who promote cooperation across boundaries of religion, race, ethnicity and nationality while practicing the principle of living for the sake of others.
They demonstrate leadership excellence and work collaboratively to
foster a culture of peace.

