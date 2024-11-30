[Linking China-PSCs Opportunities] Macao Enterprises Conducted over 100 Business Negotiations to Expand New Business at the CISCE And IPIM Promoted the 2nd C-PLPEX

MACAU, November 30 - To give full play to the advantages of Macao as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) and to foster the optimisation and upgrading of the industrial supply chains between China and PSCs, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) exhibited at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) , and organised a 17-member Macao entrepreneur delegation to participate in the event in Beijing from 25 to 28 November, facilitating about over 100 business talks. According to some representatives of the Macao delegation, they received many co-operation intentions, and reported that joining the event enabled them to develop their businesses. During CISCE, IPIM representatives introduced the development opportunities of Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao to over 80 participating companies.

At the same time, IPIM seized the opportunity to promote the latest business advantages of Macao and Hengqin, as well as the 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (C-PLPEX) to be held in 2025, striving to transform more mainland enterprises into investors and exhibitors for PSCs and Macao-Hengqin, and to jointly enhance Macao’s presence as an International Metropolis.

The 2nd CISCE Attracted Exhibitors from Nearly 70 Countries, Regions and International Organisations, over 60% Exhibitors Were from Fortune 500

The 2nd CISCE was hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and co-ordinated by the China International Exhibition Center Group Co., Ltd. at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing with the theme “Connecting the World for a Shared Future”. The exhibition covers about 120,000 square metres, sectored into with six zones for key industrial chains, one exhibition area for supply chain services, and one green agriculture chain sub-exhibition area, embodying the theme “chain” with the event’s design.

The five-day exhibition concluded today (30 Nov). Over 600 companies and organisations from nearly 70 countries, regions and international organisations exhibited at this year’s CISCE. More than 60% of exhibitors were from Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders. The proportion of international exhibitors increased from 26% at the 1st CISCE to 32% this year, indicating that CISCE provides enterprises an efficient and professional business matching platform.

“Going Global” – 2nd C-PLPEX+ Exhibition and Investment Promotion

IPIM organised a 17-member delegation of Macao entrepreneurs from areas including emerging industries such as MICE, commercial and trade industries to attend CISCE. During their stay in Beijing, in addition to participating in the meetings and forums of the 2nd CISCE, the delegation also visited the CCPIT Beijing Branch, and the Beijing Federation of Industry and Commerce. The delegation was invited to the “2024 Beijing Industrial Chain Investment Promotion Conference” hosted by the CCPIT Beijing Branch, in which exchanges were held between Macao and Beijing companies to deepen understanding of each other’s business environment and latest industrial development, and to promote economic and trade co-operation. IPIM extended a sincere invitation to the relevant units to organise specialised and advanced enterprises to participate in the 2nd C-PLPEX scheduled for 2025, and received positive responses.

Setting Up the Pavilion with “Two New Elements” + Pro-actively Contacting Over 80 Exhibitors to Make Good Use of Macao’s China-PSCs platform

In addition, at the 2nd CISCE, IPIM set up the “China-PSCs Platform@Macao” Pavilion, introducing two new elements to strengthen the “business-to-business” (B2B) effect of connecting China-PSCs business opportunities. The pavilion this year had an area of 144 square metres, with an increase of 60% compared with last year. For the first time, ten commerce and trade associations from the “PSC Products - Technical Support Partners” and “China-PSCs Business Platform - Market Development Partners” were invited to participate in the exhibition, demonstrating the platform’s services to help enterprises at home and abroad seize opportunities between China and PSCs, and conducting joint investment promotion.

The pavilion showcased more than 60 signature exhibits from nine Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as drum performances and photobooths, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the unique charm of Portuguese-speaking countries. During the exhibition, IPIM representatives took the initiative to contact over 80 exhibitors to deepen their understanding of the market development potential of Portuguese-speaking countries, and Macao’s positioning as a platform between China and PSCs, and the “China-PSC Business Compass” service provided by IPIM.

According to some Macao companies, through the highly internationalised and professional CISCE, the world’s first national-level exhibition with the theme of supply chain, they did not only promote their brands, but also identified potential industrial chain partners more effectively, providing better services to companies around the world. And it could also help Macao’s “1+4” industries become bigger, better and stronger.

Some trade visitors also said that since they were planning to expand overseas markets, the “China-PSCs Platform@Macau” Pavilion opened up the door to for them to discover the great development potential of Portuguese-speaking countries. In the future, they may start the related service chain enterprises in Macao, to jointly explore business opportunities together.