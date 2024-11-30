NEBRASKA, November 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen’s Thanksgiving Statement

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen offered the following statement, wishing Nebraskans a Happy Thanksgiving:

“Thanksgiving is about the gift of appreciation – for our family and neighbors, for our land and water and the air we breathe, for the opportunities we receive and for the difference we make in the lives of others.

On behalf of Suzanne and our entire family, we offer our thoughts and our prayers to our fellow Nebraskans, those near and far, as we focus on celebrating the many gifts given and received this holiday season. God Bless and Happy Thanksgiving.”