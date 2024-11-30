Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,110 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen’s Thanksgiving Statement

NEBRASKA, November 30 - CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

    

Gov. Pillen’s Thanksgiving Statement

 

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen offered the following statement, wishing Nebraskans a Happy Thanksgiving:

“Thanksgiving is about the gift of appreciation – for our family and neighbors, for our land and water and the air we breathe, for the opportunities we receive and for the difference we make in the lives of others.

 

On behalf of Suzanne and our entire family, we offer our thoughts and our prayers to our fellow Nebraskans, those near and far, as we focus on celebrating the many gifts given and received this holiday season. God Bless and Happy Thanksgiving.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen’s Thanksgiving Statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more