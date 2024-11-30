Comedy Movie ‘Festival of Trees’ Brings Laughter, Heart, and Magic This Holiday Season

Festival of Trees Movie

Festival of Trees Is More Than Just a Holiday Film—It’s a Celebration of Giving Back

We’re thrilled this film will help support their mission.” — director Drew Waters

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Argentum Entertainment is thrilled to announce Festival of Trees , a holiday comedy set against the backdrop of Atlanta’s vibrant arts community. Directed by Drew Waters, this heartwarming movie filmed entirely in Atlanta blends laugh-out-loud antics with a poignant story of friendship, creativity, and the joy of the holiday spirit.At its heart, Festival of Trees is more than just a holiday film—it’s a celebration of giving back. The production proudly partnered with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA), one of the Southeast’s leading pediatric healthcare systems, which serves over one million children annually. Proceeds from the film will support CHOA’s essential work, making the movie’s release a meaningful opportunity to give back during the season of giving.“Partnering with CHOA allowed us to highlight their incredible work while giving back to a cause that touches so many lives,” said director Drew Waters. “We’re thrilled this film will help support their mission.”A Story That Sparkles with Heart and HumorJacquie Miller (Kate Miner, Shameless), a struggling interior designer, sees the city’s prestigious Festival of Trees competition as her last chance to make her mark. Known for launching careers, the competition is fierce, but Jacquie is determined to shine.Starring Kate Miner (Shameless), Jojo Regina (Where the Crawdads Sing), Alpha Trivette (The Waltons: Homecoming) and newcomer Sara Hayter, this holiday buddy comedy follows the journey of a local Atlanta interior designer determined to make her mark by creating the ultimate Christmas tree. Along the way, she is reminded that the spirit of Christmas is about far more than decorations—it’s about connection, generosity, and love.Film Partnering with Georgia Festival of Trees: Holiday Cheer for a CauseArgentum’s Festival of Trees film also partnered with the Georgia Festival of Trees (GFOT), an annual event showcasing breathtaking Christmas trees created by local designers and artists. GFOT supplied trees featured in the film, and the two hero trees designed specifically for the movie will be auctioned off at this year’s festival to benefit local charities.“This partnership brings the holiday spirit full circle,” said producer Erin Bethea. “Not only does it celebrate the beauty of the season, but it gives back to the community through proceeds and charitable auctions.”A Stellar Cast and Meaningful StoryThe film boasts a talented cast of seasoned actors and rising stars, including:-Kate Miner (Shameless, Necessary Roughness)-Jojo Regina (Where the Crawdads Sing, The Chosen)-Alpha Trivette (The Waltons: Homecoming, Sweet Magnolias)-Joseph C. Phillips (13 Reasons Why, How to Get Away with Murder)-Erin Bethea (Fireproof, New Life)-Greg Perrow (FBI, Sexy Scrooge)-Josie Davis (Beverly Hills 90210, The Young & the Restless)-Jen Harper (Greenleaf, Zatima)-Aaron Goldenberg (Mean Gays, Bad Monkey)-Sara Hayter, making her feature film debutKey Details for the Upcoming Premiere of ‘Festival of Trees’-Premiere Date: November 24 at 7 PM EST on UpTV.-Digital Release: Available for purchase or rental starting December 3 on major platforms, including Apple, Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon.-Special Cast-Attended Screenings:Thursday, December 12Time: Screening at 7 PM, Red Carpet at 6:15 PMLocation: Studio Movie Grill , 3850 Venture Dr., Duluth, GA 30096Friday, December 13Time: Screening at 7 PM, Red Carpet at 6:15 PMLocation: Studio Movie Grill, 7730 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30022Saturday, December 14Time: Screening at 7 PM, Red Carpet at 6:15 PMLocation: Studio Movie Grill, 40 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30067Tickets: Available at Studio Movie Grill.About Argentum EntertainmentArgentum Entertainment is a production company dedicated to creating quality projects for mass audiences. Our desire is to create and produce feature films and television series with no gratuitous objectionable content; whose relatable characters and themes result in captivating storytelling.Argentum exists to create powerful, humorous, truthful, and heartfelt stories that both hold the highest appeal to audiences and stand the test of time.###

