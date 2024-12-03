Young Performers Bring Thanksgiving Joy to Flushing Nanshan Senior Center

group photo of the young performers event organizer Ms. Zaozao and director of Nan Shan Senior Center Mr. Joseph young performers got a big round of applause from the elderly for their extraordinary dance

On 29/11/2024, children from Zao Learning Education and five other local art and education centers performed for the elderly at Flushing Nanshan Senior Center.

FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Thanksgiving, children from Zao Learning Education , New York Tutoring Center, DM Dance and Art Center, Astars Dance and Art Center, Flushing Art Club, ISmart Music and Art Center, and Kirin Arts Center came together to spread joy and warmth to the elderly residents of Flushing Nanshan Senior Center.The event featured a variety of performances, including modeling, singing, dancing, tongue twisters, and even a lively stage play. Among the talented performers was a three-year-old child, the youngest participant, who charmed the audience with their enthusiasm and creativity.This marks the second year that Ms. ZaoZao, founder of Zao Learning Education, has organized this Thanksgiving charity performance. Her mission to use art as a bridge between generations continues to inspire and uplift the community.The elderly audience was deeply moved by the energy and talent displayed by the young performers. “These children brought so much happiness to our Thanksgiving. Their passion and creativity are a true blessing,” said one resident.The event not only brightened the holiday for the senior residents but also provided the children with an opportunity to learn the importance of compassion and giving back to the community. It was a celebration of gratitude, art, and connection that left a lasting impression on all who attended.

young performers at the thanksgiving special charity event for Nan Shan Senior Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.