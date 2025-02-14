The eZWay Awards Oscar Viewing Golden Gala Benefits Better Vision for Children on March 2

Kate Linder and Trae Ireland to host the eZWay annual Oscar Viewing Golden Gala, with a social media reach of over 5 million Instagram followers, to raise awareness for Better Vision for Children and its vital mission. The eZWay Awards Oscar Viewing Golden Gala Benefits Better Vision for Children will be broadcast simultaneously with the 97th Oscars® on March 2, 2025, from The Voco Hotel, 25205 La Paz Rd, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, in the Grand Crystal Ballroom. NBA Legend A.C. "Iron Man" Green, Jr. is the recipient of the eZWay Awards Lifetime Achievement Award on March 2. Katja Glieson, a recording artist, songwriter and creator from Australia, who gained recognition for playing 'Elsa' in the viral video 'Princess Rap Battle', which was viewed more than a billion times over various platforms. She is one of the performers on March 2. Humanitarian and Actor Quinton Aaron will be presenting awards at EzWay Awards on March 2 in Laguna Hills.

The gala addresses vision impairment through Better Vision for Children and provides essential vision resources.

This gala will celebrate the best in Hollywood, build better vision programs for children from physical eyesight to vision for the future of children.” — Dr. Eric Zuley, an award-winning entrepreneur, author, and media mogul.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The eZWay Awards presents the annual Oscar Viewing Golden Gala , an exclusive dinner gala benefiting Better Vision for Children (BVC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing children with the vision, care, and resources they need to succeed. The event, featuring Hollywood glamour, philanthropy, and entertainment, will be broadcast simultaneously with the 97th Oscarson March 2, 2025, from The Voco Hotel, 25205 La Paz Rd, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, in the Grand Crystal Ballroom.The gala begins with celebrity and honoree arrivals on a 30-foot gold carpet at 1 PM PT, followed by a live viewing of the 97th Oscarsat 4 PM PT. The Oscars, airing live on ABC, will be broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide from the DolbyTheatre at Ovation Hollywood. The gala will air on eZWay TV and be covered by NBC/PEACOCK, Getty Images, eZWay News, and more.Vision impairment is a pressing global issue that touches the lives of millions. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 2.2 billion people live with some degree of vision impairment, revealing a staggering scale of this challenge. What's particularly concerning is that about 1 billion of those affected are children, often hindering their ability to learn and thrive.“In addition, we are reaching out to the foster care community to enhance their minds for a better future through mentoring, life skills, and education," said CEO and President of Better Vision for Children James Zuley.Raising awareness, promoting regular eye examinations, and ensuring access to essential vision care for children, especially those in the foster care system is crucial. By addressing these challenges, we can help safeguard the futures of countless individuals and empower them to live their lives fully.“This year's gala will celebrate the best in Hollywood and build better vision programs for children, from physical eyesight to vision for children's future,” said Dr. Eric Zuley, the gala's executive producer. Zuley, an award-winning entrepreneur, author, and media mogul known for his innovative digital strategies and philanthropic endeavors, supports meaningful causes through global events. "The event has a combined social media reach of over 14 million Instagram followers, amplifying its ability to raise awareness for Better Vision for Children and its vital mission."Live Entertainment:• Magic performances by Magic Castle Magicians Mark Paskell, Ivan Amodie• Music performances by award-winning performers actor and singer Quinton Aaron, performers Katja Glieson, and 12-year-old Christine Marie accompanied by Kaido, a celebrity influencer on Brat TV and Dhar Mann• Award-winning performer John Michael Ferrari• Comedy by Jimmy Shin and Eugenia Kuzmina. With a live band directed by eZWay Awards music director and music legend Kevin Dorsey"Our alliance with the California Lions Club Friends and Sight Program makes our mission stronger and will impact more children,” said James Zuley, "We also support the Choc Children’s Hospital Vision Center, which helps BVC give children a better vision for their future.”2025 eZWay Awards Hosts• Kate Linder: Emmy Winner, “Young and The Restless.” She advocates for numerous charitable causes and received the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.• Trae Ireland: Annual HAPA Awards Director, Actor in ABC TV Series 9-1-1 and Fortress with Bruce Willis2025 eZWay Awards Honoree (Alphabetical Order)• AC "Iron Man" Green- eZWay Lifetime Achievement Award• Bai Ling - International Trailblazer Hero Award• Bill Duke - Iconic TV and Film Legend Award• Carmelita Pittman - Dr. Dante Sears Heart of Gold• Deb Drummond - Woman in Unity Hero Award• Derrick Hutchinson - TV Producer Hero Award• Don Green - The Don Green Napoleon Hill Legacy Award• Dr. Parham Akhavan - Health Professional of the Year Award• Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD - Global Change Maker Hero Award• Harold “Lefty” Williams - eZWay Family Legacy Award• Henry Tillman - Golden Champion Hero Award• Jason Spann - Golden Spirit Hero Award. John Michael Ferrari - The Harmonic Hero Award• Ken Davitian - The Hero Award• Kevin Dorsey - The Kevin Dorsey Music Icon Legend Award and Lifetime Achievement Award• Lainie Strouse - ezWay Humanitarian Award• Macneal "Big Papa" Bruny - International Handshake Award• Maurice Mccoy - Broadcasting Hero Award• Miguel A. Núñez Jr. - Entertainment Pioneer Hero Award• Steve Aust - Fin Tech Hero Award and James Zuley Faith Conquers All Legend Award• Tommy Parker - Innovation Hero AwardCelebrity Presenters, Supporters, and Guests (Alphabetical order)• Anna Sutherland - Hero's Awards Cape Designer• Brian Sebastian: Producer, eZWay Podcast Host, with over 250 million views• Brian Willis: Visionary entrepreneur behind Brockstar Financial and BETV• Carla Maria: International Model, Influencer, Media Personality• Carol Register: High-performance Nero Coach, Speaker, Podcaster• Deb Drummond: Presenting the Stand-Up, Show Up, Speak Up, Rising Constellation Award, published in Success Magazine over 40 times• Dr. Dante Sears: Board member Better Vision for Children, CEO WealthXO, eZWay Awards Legend Presenter• Duane DaRock Ramos: A-list Music Producer• Eugenia Kuzmina: Supermodel, Comedian Seen on Castle, Bad Moms, Spy City• Harold Lefty Williams: Harlem Globetrotter, Philanthropist, Producer, Nick Cannon TV Series, The Family Business• Hasaan Rasheed: Actor Marvel Black Panther• Hawthorne James: Actor and producer celebrated for roles in The Five Heartbeats and Speed• Ivan Amodei: Magic Castle Magician, International Performer• James Zuley: CEO/President Better Vision for Children, Host of Radio Boomers Live Podcast, Military Veteran• Jeff Hoffman: Priceline Serial Entrepreneur will present the Jeff Hoffman Serial Entrepreneur Award• Jermaine Brantley: Actor Black Panther, Marvel Agents of Shield, NCIS, Fast and Furious Flow• Johnny Venokur: Actor and producer for Scott Baio’s 45 and Single and Famous in Las Vegas.• Jo Ann Gramlich: Children author and speaker• Jimmy Shin: Celebrity Comedian, event producer• Katja Glieson: Australian pop singer and TikTok sensation 9.4 M Followers• Ken Foree: Actor in Dawn of the Dead, The X-Files, and Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel• Lauren Powers: Ten-time heavyweight bodybuilding champion, appeared in Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker, Shameless, and more• Maurice Mccoy: Emmy award-winning TV producer• Mark Paskell: Magic Castle Magician, International Performer• Nadia Dawn: Actress, Cover Model, Seen on American Greed, Entourage, Acting Out, Love Addict• Olga Loera: Luxury Lifestyle & Global Brands Influencer, 10x International Playboy Model, Author, Fashionista, Philanthropist• Olympia Gellini: Founder of Family Film Awards on CBS• Omar Periu: Bestselling author, Tony Robbins collaborator, and host of From Zero to Wealth• Quinton Aaron: Actor in The Blind Side co-star with Sandra Bullock• Reatha Grey (Posthumously): Star of ‘Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” and social media icon on “Retirement House”• Roger Velasco: Actor, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers in Space• Shekhar Rahate: Oscar, Emmy, Grammy Fashion Designer, Reality TV Star• Stefani Seek: Best Selling Author, Love and Life Coach, Entrepreneur• Steve Aust: Executive for ION Digital Corporation• Steve Resnik: Music industry icon and former president of promotions for Capitol Records, Star Search, Co-founder R.A.M.P.• Trish Cook: Emmy-winning actress and producerChild Actors/Influencers:• Kaido Lee Roberts: 15-year-old actor, 519k followers on TikTok “Dhar Mann”• Charlie LeRoy: 10-year-old fashion designer, actress, philanthropist, and CEO• Christine Marie: 11-year-old rapper and fashion collaboratorOrange County Representatives• Lake Forest Mayor Scott Voigts• Sega Conroy: Community Outreach Director for Orange County Supervisor Don P. Wagner"This is an evening of purpose that combines Hollywood glamour with giving," said Dr. Dante Sears, Better Vision For Children Board Member, CEO WealthXO, eZWay Awards committee member, and Legend Presenter. "Guests will be inspired by Better Vision for Children's mission to help children worldwide with eye vision health."Generous support from our sponsors includes backpacks from V3 LifeStyles, makers of premium alkaline structured drinking water, to be donated to the Better Vision for Children, AC Green’s Warrior Beverages, WealthXO, WPS EVENTS, Bahia Hollywood, Halo Events, JFOX Event Lighting, and eZWay PR partner, Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc.To support Better Vision for Children or receive more information, contact bvc@bvccharity.org. If you need press credentials or want to interview the CEO or honorees, contact Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle at Platinum Star Public Relations at 833-296-7827 or MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com.

The eZWay Awards Oscar Viewing Golden Gala Benefits Better Vision for Children 2025

