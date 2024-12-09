Ink Different Tattoo School Launches Gabe Jaksich’s Six Month 1000 Hour Tattoo Apprenticeship Program

New England Tattoo School Tattoo Artist and Mentor Gabe Jaksich Tattoo of Gabe Jaksich

Gabe Jaksich’s 6 Month 1000 Hour Condensed Tattoo Apprenticeship Program Blends A Modern Approach With Old School Ethics

We created this fully immersive program for people who want to change their career immediately, through a six-month, one-thousand-hour Tattoo Apprenticeship that will change their life!” — Gabe Jaksich

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoo School is proud to announce the launch of Gabe Jaksich ’s 6-Month Condensed Intensive Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Miami, FL. Led by the award-winning and industry innovating Tattoo Artist, Gabe Jaksich, this groundbreaking program is designed for aspiring tattoo artists ready to make a transformative leap into their dream careers through a full time commitment to six months of intensive mentorship. This fully immersive traditional tattoo apprenticeship program offers 1,000 hours of hands-on training and direct mentorship under Gabe Jaksich’s expert guidance. Renowned for both his traditional tattoo work and dedication to advancing the tattoo industry, this six month apprenticeship blends rigorous technical training with personalized mentorship, ensuring that tattoo apprentices master their craft and build a foundation for long-term success."This is a fully immersive traditional apprenticeship program for people who want to change their career immediately, through a six-month, one-thousand-hour tattoo apprenticeship that will change their life, today," shares Jaksich, whose innovative approach has already helped transform the careers of many aspiring Tattoo Artists for over a decade in South Florida.The Ink Different Tattoo Company and Tattoo School is known for fostering a supportive, inclusive, and professional environment. It is committed to diversity and innovation in tattoo education. Tattoo apprentices in Gabe’s program will gain expertise in foundational and essential tattooing techniques, health and safety, client communication and development, as well as industry best practices, focusing on achieving mastery in their unique artistic style.Program Highlights:-Condensed Training: Complete a traditional tattoo apprenticeship in just six months - 40 hours a week for 26 weeks.-1,000 Hours of Hands-On Training & Real-World Experience: Dive deeply into the art and business of tattooing from inside the studio. All training is live and in-person.-Expert Mentorship: Work directly with Gabe Jaksich, an award-winning Tattoo Artist with more than 40 years of experience as a Tattoo Artist and over 10 years as a licensed educator.-Guaranteed Job Offer: Graduates receive a guaranteed job offer at Ink Different Tattoos.-Diverse, Inclusive Environment: Join a community that celebrates individuality and creativity.Enrollment is now open. Training will begin in January 2025. Aspiring Tattoo Artists can learn more and apply at Ink Different Tattoos Miami School.About Ink Different TattoosInk Different Tattoos is a nationally recognized network of tattoo studios and tattoo schools dedicated to redefining the tattoo industry through inclusivity, innovation, and high-quality tattooing. With locations across the U.S., the company offers world-class tattoo services and tattoo apprenticeship programs designed to empower the next generation of Tattoo Artists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.