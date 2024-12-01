Tickets to the 45th National Sports Collectors Convention on Sale Beginning Cyber Monday

Cal Ripken Jr., Albert Pujols and Dan Marino Signing Autographs During the 44th National in 2024 A Drone Captures One of the Main Halls During the 44th National A Drone Captures a Second Angle of One of the Main Floors at the 44th National

“World’s Biggest Card Show” Comes to Chicagoland as Collectibles Industry Continues to Boom

We encourage our existing and returning fans, and our rapidly growing base of new fans, to take advantage of this early ability to lock in tickets for the greatest sports collectors’ experience ever.” — JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports memorabilia fans, card collectors and folks young and old can begin buying their tickets to the 45th National beginning Monday, December 2nd at 10am CST by visiting the event’s website and selecting from a number of ticket packages. The 5-day event spanning July 30th through August 3rd of 2025 will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois and promises to be the largest and most exciting edition in the event’s history.The National is an annual gathering of sports fans, collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in collecting trading cards, autographs and other related memorabilia, and the full event is open to the public. Approximately 150 sports superstars were on hand for autograph signing opportunities this summer in Cleveland. For the 45th National in 2025, promoters have already released several celebrity names including Dennis Rodman, Patrick Ewing, Rickey Henderson and Jeff Bagwell, with many more names yet to announce.Ticket packages begin at $25 for single person, single day general admission, with an additional package that spans the full five days and offers early admissions, and with two VIP level packages, one of which provides an “all-access” VIP level experience.“We encourage our existing and returning fans, and our rapidly growing base of new fans, to take advantage of this early ability to lock in tickets for the greatest sports collectors’ experience ever at the 45th National,” said JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers.This summer, Barron’s reported on the explosive growth of the sports memorabilia industry, quoting research from consulting group Market Decipher, which is forecasting the industry will be valued at $227.2 billion by 2032, representing a near ten-fold increase from $26.1 billion in 2021.Due to the incredible demand, the move to Chicagoland allows for more space to accommodate more fans and more vendors. The 45th National will have a 30% larger footprint – 650,000 square feet - and nearly 20% more space for vendors. Promoters anticipate well over 100,000 fans over the course of the five-day event.To purchase VIP packages, general admission tickets and/or for more event information, please visit: www.nsccshow.com and follow NSCC on Facebook www.facebook.com/nsccshow , X @nsccshow, Instagram @nsccshow, YouTube and TikTok.About the National Sports Collectors ConventionThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world’s largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It’s been said, “If you can’t find what you’re looking for at the National, it probably doesn’t exist.”

B Roll Pack for 45th National Ticket Sales Launch on Cyber Monday

