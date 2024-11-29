Remington College collects over 3,300 books for Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign

Remington College’s 11 campuses collected 3,338 books for Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Remington College continues its commitment to community where education and outreach come together to make a difference.Recently, all 11 campuses joined forces to support the Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign, collecting a total of 3,338 books to benefit children across the country in need.Established in 2008, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program is a year-round effort designed to provide economically disadvantaged children with access to books and educational resources. This access enhances their ability to read and communicate effectively, offering them the tools they need to compete academically and succeed in life.“We’re honored to partner with the Toys for Tots Literacy Program to bring the joy of reading to children nationwide,” said Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College. “Thanks to the efforts of our 11 campuses, over 3,300 books will help children build essential literacy skills and set them on the path to success.”Every donation to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program benefits children in need or the libraries, schools, and existing programs that serve them. Providing children’s books to families will offer these children a fun way to close the reading gap, help improve their academic success and their ability to work later in life.Remington College is proud to contribute to this meaningful initiative, and its students, faculty, and staff are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the communities they serve.The Toys for Tots Literacy Program distributed 4.1 million books in 2023 and has distributed over 57 million books to disadvantaged children since the Program’s inception.For more information about the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, visit www.toysfortots.org/programs/literacy-program/ To learn more about Remington College’s community initiatives, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu About Remington CollegeNon-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu

