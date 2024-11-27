C-BATT Selected for $1 Million DOE Award to Aid the Commercialization of New Battery Anode Material

Company ramps-up production of domestically produced, high-capacity ObsidiaTM

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced that it plans to award $1 million to support the development and scale-up of C-BATT’s breakthrough anode material, ObsidiaTM.The focus of the project is to optimize the incorporation of reclaimed carbon derived from mining waste into the anode material, further improving its sustainability profile, and to advance the Obsidia manufacturing process to accelerate commercial availability of this key domestically-produced battery material.Obsidia is domestically sourced and produced, has the promise of being one of the most economically viable graphite-replacing anode materials, and stores much more lithium per gram than graphite with an even lower carbon footprint.“As our team is working diligently to make the final tweaks to baseline Obsidia ahead of wide sampling, this award will enable us to continue to improve the sustainability profile of our product and progress toward manufacturing at scale,” said Bill Easter, president of C-BATT.The C-Batt project will accelerate the transition of Obsidia manufacturing from batch processing to semi-continuous processing, enabling improvements in production cost and time. Based on years of proven polymer-derived ceramic chemistry, the manufacture of Obsidia lends itself to industrial scaling because its components are chemically mixed and prepared, rather than having to be grown via chemical vapor deposition or constructed at the nanoscale on carefully crafted microscopic frameworks. This will allow C-BATT to scale faster to larger quantities, while keeping the capital costs and complexity of its factories low.Dr. Rudy Olson, C-BATT’s vice president of technology and one of the principal investigators on the project, said, “We are excited to begin tackling the challenges of scaling up the production of this revolutionary product.”More information about the technical and economic benefits of this unique material are set to be released by C-BATT soon.Information on the DOE selection of Semplastics/C-BATT can be found here: https://www.energy.gov/fecm/project-selections-foa-3105-critical-material-innovation-efficiency-and-alternatives-set-2 About C-BATTFounded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing ObsidiaTM, a solution to solve the ongoing supply chain challenges due to the electrification movement. C-BATT’s solution increases battery energy density and cycle life beyond traditional materials. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations' domestically sourced carbon resources. For more information on C-BATT and to sign up to receive updates, visit www.cbattmaterials.com About X-BATTEstablished in 2019, X-BATTfocuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized.About CONSOL InnovationsCONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CONSOL Energy Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in the carbon products and materials and carbon management markets. With a mission to “Reimagine Carbon for a Sustainable Future,” CONSOL Innovations is founded on the belief that our abundant carbon resources, which have fueled human progress since the Industrial Revolution, can also serve as an important building block for meeting the critical and evolving needs of society going forward. The company, with primary operations in Triadelphia, WV, is focused on providing disruptive, carbon-based solutions for growing industries including aerospace, building products, and energy storage.

