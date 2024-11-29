Digital Orthodontics Market anticipated to reach US$6,827.87 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.04%

The digital orthodontics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.04% from US$4,232.21 million in 2025 to US$6,827.87 million by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the digital orthodontics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.04% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$6,827.87 million by 2030.The advancement of technology is a notable factor driving the market for digital orthodontics. In October 2024, Align Technology, Inc. announced the launch of iTero intraoral scanner product innovations that provide a versatile solution for general practitioner dentists. Align Technology, Inc. also manufactures, and sells the Invisalign System of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and Exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics. Align Oral Health Suite is the new comparison tools that aid in multi-modality assessments and personalized oral health reports. iTero Design Suite would have intuitive design capabilities for in-practice 3D printing . The iTero intraoral scanner innovations introduced would enable doctors to present a variety of options to their patients, supporting chairside education and communication. This helps to deliver a great patient experience and support.Moreover, in April 2024, OrthoSelect announced the release of DIBS AI 8.0. DIBS AI empowers orthodontists with a powerful tool to shorten treatment times and improve case outcomes. Key new features in DIBS AI 8.0 are approved orthodontic cases via the browser on a virtual computer platform, creating 360-degree views of patients’ tooth, bone, nerve, and airway structures for improved modeling, comparing and contrasting both default and custom treatment options, and effective bracket placement and bite correction. This technology is based on the artificial intelligence and image modeling.Additionally, one of the emerging trends in the digital orthodontics market is the focus on research and development. In November 2024, Align Technology, Inc. announced the opening of its 2025 Annual Research Award Program to support clinical and scientific dental research in universities across the globe. Up to $300,000 would be awarded to university faculty for scientific and technological research initiatives. Such funding would support scientific and technological research initiatives to advance patient care in the fields of orthodontics and dentistry.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-digital-orthodontics-market The digital orthodontics market is segmented by product into intraoral scanners, digital photography, 3D printers , and computer-aided design/ computer-aided manufacturing. The demand for intraoral scanners is propelling due to their usage in regular diagnostics and treatment in most hospitals and clinics. The 3D printers are needed the get the right match for dental malocclusion treatments, root canals, fillings, crowns, etc. Digital photography has become a needed tool for most doctors and researchers, thus having a significant share of the market.By end-users, the digital orthodontics market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, and others. Because of a growing number of dental problems around the world, the number of clinics is growing around the world. The growing awareness of dental care ensues in the number of research institutes for dental problems.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the digital orthodontics market is growing significantly due to the growing aging population and increasing expendable income. China, the world's second most populous country after India, boasted a population of 1.41 billion in 2022. It is projected that by 2040, the proportion of individuals aged over 60 in China will surge to 28%, propelled by longer life expectancies and declining fertility rates.This significant demographic transition presents numerous challenges and opportunities in the realms of public health and socioeconomic development. The public and private players are looking at the opportunity of advanced digital orthodontics care for the elderly population in the countryIndia stands out as the world's fastest-growing economy, with a trajectory set to continue, aiming to achieve high middle-income status by 2047. Factors fueling the growth of the digital orthodontics market include increased awareness of dental care, rapid technological advancements, the escalating elderly population, and the emergence of new enterprises dedicated to dental care. These dynamics collectively pave the way for an expanding digital orthodontics market in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the digital orthodontics market that have been covered are 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Stratasys Ltd., 3Shape, Altem Technologies (P) Ltd, Align Technology, Inc, Carestream Health, Planmeca Oy, Angelalign Technology, Dentaurum, Ormco, Deltaface, CADdent, Boss Orthodontics, FN Orthodontics.The market analytics report segments the digital orthodontics market as follows:• By Producto Intraoral Scannerso Digital Photographyo 3D Printerso Computer-Aided Design/ Computer-Aided Manufacturing• By End-Usero Hospitalso Clinicso Research Instituteso Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• 3M• Dentsply Sirona• Stratasys Ltd.• 3Shape• Altem Technologies (P) Ltd• Align Technology, Inc• Carestream Health• Planmeca Oy• Angelalign Technology• Dentaurum• Ormco• Deltaface• CADdent• Boss Orthodontics• FN OrthodonticsExplore More Reports:• Medical Implants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-implants-market • Digital Pathology Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/digital-pathology-market • Dental Imaging Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dental-imaging-equipment-market

