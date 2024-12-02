Fruit Powder Global Market Report 2024: Rising Demand For Organic Products To Propel Market Growth

Fruit Powder Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fruit powder market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Market Size And Growth Rate Of The Fruit powder Market?

The fruit powder market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $16.72 billion in 2023 to $17.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for natural and clean label ingredients, growth in consumer awareness of health and wellness, convenience and longer shelf life of fruit powders, expansion of the food and beverage industry, demand for natural flavor enhancers and sweeteners.

What Is The Market Growth Forecast For The Fruit powder Market?

The fruit powder market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of fruit powders in infant nutrition and baby food products, emphasis on sustainable sourcing and supply chains for fruit ingredients, research and development in microencapsulation technologies for fruit powders, demand for fruit powders in the bakery and confectionery industry, expansion of fruit powder applications in dietary supplements and sports nutrition, growing popularity of fruit-flavored beverages and smoothies.

What Are The Growth Drivers Of The Fruit powder Market?

The increasing demand for organic products is expected to propel the growth of the fruit powders market. Organic products are products cultivated without the use of chemical fertilizers. Organic food has grown in popularity recently due to its numerous health advantages. These naturally cultivated fruits, vegetables, eggs, or meat aid in developing our immune systems. Fruit powder helps in adding flavors to organic food products. For instance, according to a report by Soil Association, in the year 2021, the organic food sales in the UK increased by 15% over the previous year. Similarly, according to Better Health Channel, it is a part of digital strategy and services unit in the Victorian government, Australia, the organic food demand is increasing at a pace of 20–30% each year. Therefore, the increasing demand for organic products is driving the growth of the fruit powders market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Fruit powder Market?

Major companies operating in the fruit powder market include <b> Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Iprona Spa, European Freeze Dry Limited, FutureCeuticals Inc., Kanegrade Ltd., Nutradry Pty Ltd., Dohler Group, Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., R. J. Van Drunen Farms, GacLife LLC, Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd., AGRANA Group, Milne MicroDried, Naturex S.A., NutriBotanica, Oregon Freeze Dry Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, SunOpta Inc., Taura Natural Ingredients Limited, The Green Labs LLC, Van Drunen Farms, VDF FutureCeuticals Inc., Welch's Global Ingredients Group, Xi'an DN Biology Co. Ltd., Z Natural Foods LLC, Zhejiang Jianfeng Group Co. Ltd., Olygose </b>

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Fruit powder Market?

Product innovation is a key trend in the fruit powder market. Prebiotic food powders are gaining traction in the market. Prebiotics are plant fibers that have been modified and serve as fertilizers, encouraging the development of beneficial microorganisms in the stomach. Many vegetables and fruits contains prebiotics, mostly those are high in complex carbohydrates like resistant starch and fiber. In July 2021, Taiyo, a German natural dietary fiber expert, and Asiros, a Danish fruit powders firm, collaborated to create and commercialize two high-fiber fruit powder lines for the stomach. The partnership combines the firms' expertise in natural plant-based premium ingredients.

How Is The Fruit powder Market Segmented?

The fruit powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Fruit Type: Grape, Apple, Mango, Banana, Berries, Other Fruit Types

2 By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3 By Technology: Freeze Dried, Spray Dried, Vacuum Dried, Drum Dried

4 By Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks/RTE Products, Dairy, Beverages, Soups And Sauces, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Fruit Processing, Beverage Processing, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Fruit powder Market?

North America was the largest region in the fruit powder market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fruit powder market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

