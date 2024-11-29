SISECAM PROUDLY CELEBRATES ITS 89TH ANNIVERSARY

A global leader in the glass and chemicals industries, Sisecam proudly celebrates its 89th year.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam is celebrating its 89th anniversary with pride and excitement. Having started its journey of progress in 1935 in Türkiye, Sisecam now is the only global player operating in all key areas of glass and a key player in chemicals.

Sisecam started its journey in 1935 with only 400 employees in Türkiye and has now become a global powerhouse. With its expertise, innovative approach, and advanced technologies, the company is one of the world's leading players in its fields.

From Kerosene Lamps to Global Leadership

Sisecam’s CEO Gorkem Elverici shared his thoughts on this significant milestone:

“Sisecam was founded in 1935 as a bold step by the young Turkish Republic to meet the urgent glass needs of the nation. The first task was to produce kerosene lamps and medicine bottles which were the priority production needs of the time. Today, we are the only global player operating in all core areas of glass production. We are the largest player of glassware in the world, one of the top three in soda ash, and among the top five in glass packaging and flat glass. We also lead globally in chromium chemicals. Sisecam was established by Türkiye İs Bankası under the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a global leader respected worldwide. We proudly celebrate our 89th anniversary as a diverse global family of more than 24,000 employees representing 35 nationalities and speaking 23 different languages.”

Elverici highlighted Sisecam’s continuous progress and commitment to its founding principles: “Our journey, which started with 400 employees 89 years ago, now spans 14 countries across 4 continents. As we mark this milestone in 2024, we have successfully completed the digital transformation phase of our growth, enhancing our abilities to make fast and strategic decisions using data. At Sisecam, sustainability is not a choice but a responsibility. Under our CareforNext sustainability strategy, we launched many impactful projects in 2024, focusing on combating climate change, using resources efficiently, adopting innovative technologies, and reducing energy consumption. These initiatives not only help us shape a better future but also lead the way in transforming the glass industry. In line with our sustainability and digitalization aspirations, we have recently introduced a new platform that we call “Plant of The Future”. We believe that this platform will drive technological advancements in the industry while creating opportunities for collaboration through an open innovation model. Together, we aim to shape the future of the glass industry by creating next-in-class solutions and build a sustainable world for future generations.”

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks the world’s leader manufacturer of glassware and among the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam who takes firm steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top 3 manufacturers in its main fields of activity, with its competent human resources and smart technologies, and uninterruptedly continues to transform its digital infrastructure and culture by taking into account the future necessities. Sisecam who has 89 years of experience, more than 24 thousand employees, production activities in 14 countries on four continents, and a sales network of more than 150 countries, continues its growth journey with an inclusive approach that supports the development of company's entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect.

www.sisecam.com.tr/en



