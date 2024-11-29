AV-Comparatives Reveals How to Outsmart Fraudsters this Holiday Season - Tips to avoid FakeShops - a Protection Test

Fakeshop Certification Report - Moodpicture

AV-Comparatives Fakeshop Certification Report

AV-Comparatives, has released a report and tips on fraudulent online shop / fakeshop detection, revealing cybersecurity products' ability to protect consumers.

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often using stolen logos, manipulated reviews, and expired domains with good Google reputations to create seemingly legitimate online shops.”
— Stefan Haselwanter, Security Analyst, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With online shopping at an all-time high, consumers face increasing threats from sophisticated fake websites designed to scam users. Besides the critical threat of data theft, an equally concerning risk is the potential to make purchases under the pretence of genuine transactions, only to find that ordered goods are never delivered. The study tested 38 cybersecurity solutions against over 500 fake shop URLs.

"Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often using stolen logos, manipulated reviews, and expired domains with good Google reputations to create seemingly legitimate online shops," said the security researcher Stefan Haselwanter at AV-Comparatives.

Key Findings

Only a small number of tested cybersecurity products offer robust protection against fake online shops
Top-performing products include Avast, AVG, Fake-Shop Detector, McAfee, NordVPN, Norton, and Webroot
Fake shops often have an online lifespan of only a few weeks or months

Staying Safe on the Internet: Your Ultimate Online Shopping Protection Strategy

Protecting yourself online requires a multi-layered approach that combines technological tools with personal vigilance. When browsing online stores, always verify the website's authenticity by carefully examining the reputation and correctness of the web address. Legitimate websites typically have consistent branding, clear contact information and policies, and professional design. Be extremely cautious of websites with numerous spelling errors, low-quality images, or URLs that slightly misspell well-known brand names.

When a deal seems too good to be true, it's a glaring red flag that you might be dealing with a fraudulent website designed to steal your money or personal information, e.g., if an online store offers luxury goods like designer handbags, high-end electronics, or premium brand clothing at 70-90% off their typical market price.

Check your financial statements regularly and set up transaction alerts with your bank. Many financial institutions offer real-time notifications for online purchases, allowing you to quickly identify and report any suspicious activity. The faster you detect potential fraud, the easier it becomes to protect yourself and minimize potential financial damage.

Products included in the test:

Dedicated Solutions:
Fake-Shop Detector
Netcraft Extension
ScamAdviser

Trusted Shops Extension
WOT: Website Security & Safety Checker

Non-dedicated Solutions:
Adaware Privacy Standard
Avast Premium Security
AVG Internet Security
Avira Internet Security
Bitdefender Total Security
Comodo Internet Security Pro
Dr.Web Security Space
Emsisoft Anti-Malware Home
eScan Total Security Suite
ESET Home Security Essential
F-Secure Total
G Data Total Security
Google Chrome
K7 Total Security
Kaspersky Standard
Malwarebytes Premium
McAfee Total Protection
MetaCert Internet Security
Microsoft Defender Browser Protection
NordVPN Threat Protection Pro
Norton 360 Deluxe
Norton Ultra VPN
Panda Dome Essential
Quick Heal Internet Security
SafeDNS Home
Sophos Home Premium
Total Defense Premium Internet Security
TotalAV Antivirus Pro
Trend Micro Internet Security
VIPRE Advanced Security
Webroot Internet Security Plus
ZoneAlarm Extreme Security NextGen

Vendors seeking a Fake-Shop Detection Certification Seal are encouraged to reach out to us at contact@av-comparatives.org for more details.

The full detailed report is available on the AV-Comparatives website.
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

AV-Comparatives

