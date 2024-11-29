Calcifediol Supplements Market projected to surpass US$2,189.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.21%

The calcifediol supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% from US$1,409.4 million in 2025 to US$2,189.3 million in 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the calcifediol supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$2,189.3 million in 2030.Calcifediol is a form of vitamin D , which is produced in the liver. Calcifediol offers multiple benefits to the human body, which include increasing the concentration of hydroxycholecalciferol. Calcifediol supplements are a form of vitamin D, which is better absorbed by the intestine. Calcifediol is majorly suited for use by individuals suffering from vitamin D deficiency. Calcifediol supplement is also used to treat various other diseases, like hyperparathyroidism in adult patients, and chronic kidney diseases.The increasing global cases of vitamin D deficiencies and chronic kidney diseases are expected to propel the demand for calcifediol supplements during the forecasted timeline. The calcifediol supplement consists of vitamin D3 analog, which helps in treating secondary hyperparathyroidism of the chronic kidney disease stage 3 and 4. The global cases of chronic kidney diseases witnessed a significant increase over the past few years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA in its ‘Chronic Kidney Disease’ report stated that in the nation, the cases of CKD are most common in individuals above 65 years, with about 34%, followed by 12% in individuals between the age of 45 and 64 years, and 6% in an individual between 18 and 44 years. Calcifediol supplements are also easily absorbed by the intestines of the body, which further helps in treating the deficiency of vitamin D in individuals.With the increasing global demand for calcifediol supplements across the globe, various global companies and pharmaceutical leaders have introduced key products and solutions for the market. For instance, Immunotec, a global leader in the wellness and healthcare market, in October 2024, launched SunRay, a Vitamin D supplement, that features rapid-acting Calcifediol.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/calcifediol-supplements-market The type segment of the calcifediol supplements market is categorized into 2 major categories, immediate-release calcifediol and extended-release calcifediol. Under the type segment of the global calcifediol supplement market, the immediate-release calcifediol category is forecasted to witness significant growth. Immediate-release calcifediol (IRC) is a form of calcifediol supplement, which reduces parathyroid hormone. The immediate-release calcifediol (IRC) helps in treating vitamin D deficiencies and responsive disorders.By application, the calcifediol supplements market is segmented into vitamin D deficiency, osteoporosis, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and others. The secondary hyperparathyroidism category under the application segment of the calcifediol supplements market is forecasted to grow at a faster rate. Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a disease that lowers blood calcium levels, and it can further affect the functionality of glands. Secondary hyperparathyroidism is most common in the individuals affected with chronic kidney failure.Based on geography, the North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the global calcifediol supplements market. The North American region is among the global leaders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Similarly, the increasing cases of multiple diseases, like vitamin D deficiencies and chronic kidney diseases in the region, especially in nations like the USA and Canada, is also expected to boost the demand for calcifediol supplements in the region during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the calcifediol supplements market that have been covered are Chemvon Biotechnology Co., Haoyuan Chemexpress Co. 