CNS praises young Hong Kong entrepreneur’s endeavor to explore smart manufacturing industry

BEIJING, CHINA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China News Service (CNS) issued an article here on Monday to praise young Hong Kong entrepreneur Deng Shengwei’s years efforts to explore the opportunity from China’s smart manufacturing industry.

Deng moved from Hong Kong and started his business in Huizhou city of China’s southern province Guangdong in 2008, specializing in the research and development of automatic production equipment in small household appliances, automobiles and other industries.

In 2020, Deng Shengwei decided to enter the intelligent equipment industry and develop standardized production equipment and air tightness testing instruments. In 2021, he began to specialize in the research and development and production of new energy battery energy storage.

Deng Shengwei said China’s mainland market is vigorously developing the new energy industry, so that enterprises can grow rapidly in related fields. According to Deng, in the first quarter of this year, the company's has received orders exceeding 10 million Chinese yuan (about 1.5 million USD), and he predicted the business turnover will be able to reach 50 million yuan to 80 million yuan within three years.

The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is entering a new stage of accelerating and in-depth advancement, Deng said, adding that he felt Huizhou's geographical location, low living costs have given him a lot of competitive advantages and will be able to attract more and more young people from Hong Kong and Macao to establish businesses here.

According to the official statistics, as of December 2023, a total of 11,575 new Hong Kong-funded enterprises have been established in the Huizhou City.

