2024 ICF "Hangzhou Super Cup" Concludes Successfully

The competition venue Competition onsite Contestants in the competition

HANGZHOU, ZHE JIANG, CHINA, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From October 11th to 13th, the 2024 International Canoe Federation (ICF) "Hangzhou Super Cup" was successfully held at the Fuyang Water Sports Center in Hangzhou.

As the world's first international canoeing event that combines four disciplines of canoe sprint, canoe slalom, canoe marathon and canoe polo- in one event, the “Hangzhou Super Cup” attracted a total of 529 top athletes from 36 countries and regions, including 13 Olympic champions and a number of World Cup and World Championships winners.

The three-day event was intense and exciting, resulting in the crowning of 31 champions (including a tie for first place in the slalom event).

On the first day of competition, the canoe marathon program set a number of the world's best scores; the slalom event featured 11 medalists from the Paris Olympic Games, resulting in fierce competition; canoe polo program almost gathered the world's top ten teams, showcasing a top-tier showdown, with Germany and Spain ultimately claiming the men's and women's titles, respectively.

China's local athletes also performed well, winning a total of 4 gold, 8 silver and 3 bronze medals, 2 gold of which were won by Hangzhou athletes Wang Nan and the duo of Yu Shimeng and Chen Yule.

The high-energy venue, coupled with stunning scenery and top-notch service, has earned unanimous praise from both domestic and international athletes for the "Hangzhou Super Cup."

Italian athlete Gennaro, who is competing in China for the first time, said, "I really enjoyed the experience, the weather, water quality and facilities are all great, and there are few other places that have such a large and comprehensive range of supporting facilities."

"There is hardly any other city better suited than Hangzhou to organize this race." Thomas Konietzko, President of the International Canoe Federation, said, "This is one of the best canoeing venues in the world, and I've received a lot of personal messages from athletes asking when Hangzhou is going to apply to host the World Championships."

During the event, the organizing committee specially organized the activity of "Explore Hangzhou with the event", inviting Chinese and foreign athletes to visit the Beijing-Hangzhou Canal and Fuyang. Participants traced the unique charm of Hangzhou along the canal, experiencing the breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage depicted in the renowned "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains." This initiative not only created cherished "Hangzhou memories" but also fostered cultural exchange through the medium of sports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.