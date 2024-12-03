Morgan Lewis Releases Second Memoir-Cookbook, 'Beets, Bacon, & Bad Dates'

Beets, Bacon & Bad Dates

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgan Lewis, creator and owner of the lifestyle brand Morgan Creates, is proud to announce the launch of her sophomore cookbook, “Beets, Bacon & Bad Dates: A Culinary Love Story.” Part memoir, part cookbook, “Beet’s, Bacon & Bad Dates" takes readers on a journey of love and self-discovery accompanied by 26 new recipes that reflect the sweet, the sour and all the flavors in between on this journey we call life.

Following the success of her first self-published cookbook, “The Basics for Amateurs,” Lewis’ new cookbook crafts a culinary journey reflective of her life. From sweet lessons in love accompanied by blueberry cheese danishes to explorations of familial connections and self-love with delectable dishes like Cubano Tortellini Pasta Salad and a classic apple pie, “Beets, Bacon & Bad Dates: A Culinary Love Story” dishes up more than just recipes, but the core memories of family dinners, celebrations, quiet nights alone and moments of comfort when needed most.

“My new cookbook is more than a collection of recipes,” says Lewis. “It’s a journey through love, heartbreak, and growth, where each chapter serves up a delicious dish alongside raw, relatable reflections on life. I want to invite readers into my personal story, relatable stories about growing up, heartbreak, and the truly soul-sustaining memories of life, all woven together through unforgettable meals and meaningful moments connecting food to the heart.”

"Beets, Bacon & Bad Dates: A Culinary Love Story" launched for pre-order on Black Friday, November 29, 2024, at MorganCreatesLLC.com. The official release is set for January 2025. Following the book's release, Lewis will embark on a four-city book tour with stops in:

Cincinnati on January 30, 2025

​Louisville, Kentucky on February 1, 2025.

Chattanooga on February 6, 2025,

Atlanta on February 8, 2025

About the author: A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, with deep roots in the South, Morgan Lewis, now a proud Atlanta resident is a multifaceted author and business owner. By day Morgan Lewis is a human resources executive for a major global tech company and by night she is a culinary sage. Lewis balances her passion for business with her passion for cooking through her lifestyle brand Morgan Creates. With four years of success at Morgan Creates under her belt, Lewis has found an expanded audience through her self-produced kitchen contest show streaming on Amazon Prime, “Morgan Creates: Beyond the Plate,” her line of home goods and personal care items and the success of her first cookbook, “The Basics for Amateurs.”

For more information about “Beets, Bacon & Bad Dates: A Culinary Love Story” or to schedule an interview please contact Carlisa Johnson at Carlisa@ModestTruthCommunications.com.

