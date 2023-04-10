Morgan Creates Beyond The Plate

Atlanta CEO Morgan Lewis Launches New TV Show “Beyond the Plate” Challenging Contestants to Create Savory Dishes

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgan Lewis CEO and founder of “Morgan Creates LLC” is excited to announce the launching of her new TV show “Beyond the Plate,” slated to be released in May 2023. This innovative approach to cooking pits two contestants in the kitchen against each other, recreating some of the world’s most iconic, classic dishes using only a hot plate. The 15-minute cooking competition challenges two contestants to battle it out, cooking a dish selected by the host Morgan, as the clock is ticking.

Seasoned home cooks put their culinary talents to work creating a savory masterpiece, hoping to claim the grand prize and be crowned the Beyond the Plate champion. Challenges can range from common items like sliders, pastas, and quick bites to even more exotic dishes. At the finale, judging is based on taste, presentation, and creativity.

Each fun-enthused TV episode has an urban flare setting and promises to have something for everyone, from the amateur cook to the sophisticated foodie. Cooking has historically been an activity that brings folks together from the preparation to the consumption of it. Watching food television is a popular American pastime and provides good, clean fun for the entire family. In future sessions, kids will be the contestants partnered with an adult from past seasons. Tickets for the premiere are on sale now and can be found on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/morgan-creates-beyond-the-plate-screening-premiere-tickets-602958875227?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

About: According to trendsetting entrepreneur and self-taught chef, Ms. Lewis, “Morgan Creates is a lifestyle brand that aims to improve lifestyles at home and support overall wellbeing by helping people create elevated sensory experiences through food, body care, and home products.” Her unique offerings include a line of body pampering items and spa-like aromatic candles. She is also the author of “Morgan Creates: The Basics for Amateur Cooks,” a beginner’s guide to building confidence in the kitchen.

For more information, please contact Morgan Creates at Email: morgancreates@morgancreatesllc.com or

visit Website: www.morgancreatesllc.com or www.mcbtp.com.