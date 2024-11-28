To His Excellency Mr. José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste
AZERBAIJAN, November 28 - 28 November 2024, 11:04
Dear Mr. President,
I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste – the Proclamation of Independence.
The dynamic development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste in recent times is gratifying. Your visit to Azerbaijan last year marked a new chapter in the history of our bilateral relations.
I believe that the friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste, which this year celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will continue to grow, and our cooperation within multilateral institutions will remain successful.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 25 November 2024
