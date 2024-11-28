Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

AZERBAIJAN, November 28

Dear Mr. President,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste – the Proclamation of Independence.

The dynamic development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste in recent times is gratifying. Your visit to Azerbaijan last year marked a new chapter in the history of our bilateral relations.

I believe that the friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste, which this year celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will continue to grow, and our cooperation within multilateral institutions will remain successful.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 November 2024

