Restiv Technology Partners with PCI Security Standards Council to Secure Global Payment Data

RESTIV Technology is a PCI Security Standards Council Associate Participating Organization

RESTIV joins PCI Security Standards Council as an Associate Member, advancing global payment data security with innovation and transparency.

By partnering with the PCI Security Standards Council, we’re challenging the industry’s status quo, delivering security that’s clear, measurable, and easy to trust.” — Devon Smibert, CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESTIV is proud to join the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as an Associate Participating Organization, reinforcing our commitment to industry-leading standards that empower businesses to understand and manage digital risk. This partnership amplifies RESTIV’s mission to bring clarity, resilience, and control to cybersecurity , aligning seamlessly with PCI SSC’s global objective of safeguarding payment data. Together, we’re setting a new standard for transparency and accountability in an industry that demands both precision and trust.The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programs. Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council’s Participating Organizations program brings together industry leaders to strategize about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.As an Associate Participating Organization, RESTIV gives its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community to improve payment security worldwide. RESTIV will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as an Associate Participating Organization, RESTIV has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards.”RESTIV is flipping the script on complex compliance. “We’re leveraging AI and machine learning to make rigorous compliance standards straightforward and shift toward continuous compliance,” says Devon Smibert, CEO of RESTIV Technology. “By partnering with the PCI Security Standards Council, we’re challenging the industry’s status quo, delivering security that’s clear, measurable, and easy to trust. This partnership represents our commitment to a future where security standards empower businesses rather than intimidate, paving the way for a digital landscape that’s transparent, resilient, and built to last.”RESTIV Technology: Cybersecurity without surprises.About the PCI Security Standards CouncilThe PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.About RESTIV TechnologyRESTIV is a cybersecurity company driven by a singular mission: to dismantle the fear-based narratives in cybersecurity and empower businesses with real control over their digital safety. We reject industry norms that use fear and opacity, focusing instead on transparency, resilience, and innovation. Based in Calgary, Alberta, RESTIV provides cutting-edge, straightforward cybersecurity solutions that protect a company’s right to operate securely and confidently in the digital world. We’re redefining cybersecurity as a force for empowerment, putting an end to intimidation tactics and restoring power to our clients. For more information, visit https://restiv.io Media contactsRESTIV TechnologyPaola Perez Rulfo438-220-6921paola@restiv.ioPCI Security Standards CouncilAlicia Malone781-876-8917press@pcisecuritystandards.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.