The Royal House of Ghassan in partnership with SOS World launches a campaign donating food for 1,000 families in Lebanon

Organizations involved in the campaign from left to right TRH Sheikhs Camile and Elie Gharios, HG Archbishop Thomas Schirrmacher, President Gen. Michel Aoun, TRH Prince Gharios Al-Numan, Sheikh Naji Gharios, formal Lebanese MP and Prince Sheikh Selim El Chemor at Baabda Presidential Palace Mr Antoine Kalaydjian, the CEO of the One Voice Foundation with Pope Francis at the Vatican

The Royal House of Ghassan, SOS World, the One Voice Foundation, and Caritas Lebanon donate food for 1,000 families affected by the war in Lebanon.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The conflict in Lebanon since last October has led to a severe humanitarian crisis. Over 3,600 lives were lost, including more than 240 children, 15,000 injured, 1.3 million displaced, and over 510,000 seeking refuge in Syria. According to the UN, nearly 1.2 million children in Lebanon are being deprived of education.In response, the Royal House of Ghassan, SOS World, the One Voice Foundation, and Caritas Lebanon have come together to provide food for 1,000 families affected by the conflict.SOS World was founded in 2014 by Archbishop Dr. Thomas Schirrmacher, the former secretary general of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) and a European Evangelical Alliance (EEA) member. The archbishop is also the Protestant Grand Chaplain of the Royal House of Ghassan and orders and the president of the Royal Ghassanid Academy of Arts and Sciences.SOS World offers help worldwide, guided by important values such as charity and human solidarity. Over the past decade, it has offered assistance in more than 40 countries on four continents and contributed to emergency missions worldwide.Although the Royal House of Ghassan has an official branch in Lebanon recognized by the government by the presidential decree 5800/2019 , it also has a sister organization, the One Voice Foundation. Founded in 2019, it is part of the " One Voice for Christians" initiative by the Royal House of Ghassan. It is under the competent leadership of Mr. Antoine Kalaydjian, who is the president and CEO. The Foundation has TIRH Prince Gharios El Chemor Al-Numan VIII and Prince Sheikh Selim El Chemor on the board of directors. It has worked closely with the Lebanese government, the Armenian government, and the Catholic Church through Caritas.Caritas is an official Catholic organization based in the Vatican. It has 162 members in 200 countries and is the second-largest international humanitarian aid network after the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.The One Voice Foundation has a proven track record of successful initiatives. In collaboration with Caritas Lebanon and Caritas France, the Foundation donated half a million dollars worth of baby formula in Lebanon, a testament to the impact of their work.The "Food for Lebanon" initiative will feed 1,000 (one thousand) families affected by the attacks in Lebanon in its initial phase.#lebanon #middleeast #israel #palestine #gaza #royal #royalty #chivalry #knighthood #princegharios #elchemor #ghassanids #ghassan #sheikh #ahnumeguerios

The Royal House of Ghassan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.