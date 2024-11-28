2024 Lieutenant Governor's Post Secondary Teaching Award Recipients

CANADA, November 29 - Released on November 28, 2024

Four of Saskatchewan's top post-secondary educators are receiving the Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award for excellence in teaching and commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative student experiences.

"I am grateful to the Ministry of Advanced Education for administering these awards, which help bring attention to the importance of expert educators in the field of post-secondary education," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "I congratulate this year's recipients, who have distinguished themselves by exhibiting exceptional skill and enthusiasm for their work."

The 2024-25 recipients are:

Shannon Forrester, University of Saskatchewan - Distinguished Teaching Award.



Dr. Amrinderbir Singh, University of Saskatchewan - Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Teaching Award.



Dr. Colin Laroque, University of Saskatchewan - Indigenous Teaching Excellence Award.



Dr. Benjamin Hoy, University of Saskatchewan - Innovative Teaching Award.

"I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations to the exceptional educators and leaders being recognized today for their commitment to student success," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "We should all be proud of the world class post-secondary sector in Saskatchewan and a large part of that is due to the academic faculty and staff who support our students and prepare them for rewarding careers in our province."

The Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award is a provincial award that recognizes remarkable educators on their dedication to student engagement and learning. This award supports Saskatchewan post-secondary educators in competing for national teaching awards and being recognized on a national scale.

Established in 2023, this award is awarded annually to educators from publicly funded post-secondary institutions in Saskatchewan.

This year, faculty and staff members from eligible institutions submitted 13 nominations. The call for nominations will be announced next year.

For more information about the award, its recipients and how to nominate, visit:

www.saskatchewan.ca/government/heritage-honours-and-awards/lieutenant-governors-post-secondary-teaching-award.

