Agenda and Panelist Announcement for Doha World Negotiation Day 2024
28 November 2024 Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and ADN Group, in partnership with the Doha Forum, are proud to announce the agenda and panelists for the upcoming Doha World Negotiation Day taking place at the Sheraton Grand, in Doha, Qatar on December 9th, 2024 (15:00 – 18:00).
The event will begin with an opening ceremony, followed by two panels as described below and the bestowing of the ‘Doha Best Negotiator of the Year 2024’ Award. After the event we invite participants to join a reception.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.