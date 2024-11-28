Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka The Honourable Dr Harini Amarasuriya, 28 November 2024

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to congratulate Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka the Honourable Dr Harini Amarasuriya on her appointment. The text of the letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 NOVEMBER 2024

27 November 2024

The Honourable Dr Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Dear Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan people have given you a strong mandate to lead the country and embark on reforms. I am confident that under your leadership, Sri Lanka will succeed and grow stronger.

Singapore and Sri Lanka share long-standing and close relations built upon a strong foundation of economic cooperation and people-to-people ties. Our two countries collaborate in many areas, including in carbon credits, healthcare, and digitalisation. As we approach the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, I look forward to working together to further strengthen the friendship between Singapore and Sri Lanka.

I wish you good health and success in your new role.

Yours Sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG