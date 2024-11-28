Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed - Criminal DLS - Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5006047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/22/24 @ 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N, Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Driving with a Criminally suspended license

 

ACCUSED: Melissa Ofsuryk                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

ACCUSED: Shane Lontine                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Troopers with the Vermont State Police were actively patrolling I 91 when a vehicle was observed traveling at 100 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the operator was identified as Melissa Ofsuryk who’s privilege to operator a motor vehicle had been criminally suspended. Investigation revealed a passenger Shane Lontine had an active warrant for his arrest. Lontine was taken into custody without incident and transported to Northern State Correctional for his warrant. Melissa was released on a citation to appear in court.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

