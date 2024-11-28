Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed - Criminal DLS - Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/22/24 @ 2310 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N, Glover, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Driving with a Criminally suspended license
ACCUSED: Melissa Ofsuryk
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
ACCUSED: Shane Lontine
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Troopers with the Vermont State Police were actively patrolling I 91 when a vehicle was observed traveling at 100 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the operator was identified as Melissa Ofsuryk who’s privilege to operator a motor vehicle had been criminally suspended. Investigation revealed a passenger Shane Lontine had an active warrant for his arrest. Lontine was taken into custody without incident and transported to Northern State Correctional for his warrant. Melissa was released on a citation to appear in court.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
