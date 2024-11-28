Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed - Criminal DLS - Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 11/22/24 @ 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N, Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Driving with a Criminally suspended license

ACCUSED: Melissa Ofsuryk

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

ACCUSED: Shane Lontine

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Troopers with the Vermont State Police were actively patrolling I 91 when a vehicle was observed traveling at 100 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the operator was identified as Melissa Ofsuryk who’s privilege to operator a motor vehicle had been criminally suspended. Investigation revealed a passenger Shane Lontine had an active warrant for his arrest. Lontine was taken into custody without incident and transported to Northern State Correctional for his warrant. Melissa was released on a citation to appear in court.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881