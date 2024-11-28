MEC Sipho Hlomuka on conclusion of 2024 matric examinations

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr. Sipho Hlomuka, has expressed satisfaction with the seamless administration and successful conclusion of the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations, which officially end today, 28 November 2024.

These ultra-marathon examinations began on 21 October 2024, with a total of 190,452 candidates, 172,433 full-time and 18,019 part-time, making KwaZulu-Natal the leading province in the country in terms of candidate numbers.

Educators demonstrated their unwavering dedication by hosting winter tuition programmes aimed at facilitating effective curriculum coverage for both teachers and learners. All schools successfully concluded the tuition programmes by 30 August 2024.

To ensure the integrity of the marking process, the Department of Education has employed 9390 markers, who will work across 32 marking centers. Marking will begin on 1 December 2024 and conclude by 10 December 2024, with marking centers officially closing on 18 December 2024, following the return of scripts to district storage facilities.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2024 National Senior Certificate Examination was conducted without any irregularities or leaks, maintaining its credibility and integrity,” said MEC Hlomuka.

“We are ecstatic that the examination process concluded smoothly and without disruptions.”

This remarkable success is attributed to the Department's coordinated efforts, ensuring a credible and efficient examination process for the Class of 2024.

