Minister Dion George publishes draft Biodiversity Management Plan for public comment

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion Travers George, in terms of sections 43(1)(b), 43(3), 99 and 100 of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 2004 (Act No. 10 of 2004) (NEM: BA) published the draft Biodiversity Management Plan (draft BMP) for Pelargonium Sidoides in South Africa in the Government Gazette No. 51662 Notice No. 5592 for public comment.

The draft BMP aims to ensure that all sub-populations of Pelargonium Sidoides continue to persist in nature across its extent of occurrence in South Africa through effective conservation management and sustainable consumptive utilisation for both traditional and commercial purposes with equitable benefits accruing to rightful beneficiaries.

The draft BMP for the Pelargonium Sidoides will replace the BMP for the period 2011 – 2020 published in Government Notice No. 433, Government Gazette No. 36411 on 26 April 2013. This BMP is focused on ensuring the long-term survival of P. sidoides in the wild, whilst ensuring that the livelihoods of stakeholders are respected.

In terms of section 43(2) and 43(3)(c) of NEM: BA, the Minister intends to assign the responsibility for the implementation of the draft BMP for Pelargonium Sidoides to Pelargonium Sidoides Working Group which is already established through the first iteration of the BMP for this purpose.

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments on the draft BMP for Pelargonium Sidoides, within 30 (thirty) days from the date of publication of this notice in the Government Gazette or in the newspaper, whichever date is the last date, to any of the following addresses:

By post to: The Director General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Attention: Ms Humbulani Mafumo

Private Bag X447

PRETORIA

0001

By hand at: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083.

By email: ConservationManagement@dffe.gov.za

Any enquiries in connection with this Notice can be directed to Ms. Mashudu Mahada at mmahada@dffe.gov.za, Telephone number: 012 399 9586

Electronic copies of the draft BMP for Pelargonium Sidoides can be downloaded from the following link: https://www.dffe.gov.za/legislation/gazetted_notices

Comments received after the closing date may be disregarded.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 498 4799

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za