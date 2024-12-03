Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends the Gori Law Firm for a Former Public Utility Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Florida-Hire a More Capable Law Firm Expect Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad is a former public utility worker who now has mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. ” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "There are dozens of waters districts and electricity districts in Florida and thousands of public utility workers in Florida. Before the mid-1980s asbestos exposure was a significant problem for these types of workers. If your loved is a former public utility worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida please focus in on compensation and call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss the claims process. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's leading law firms for mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they have an office in Tampa.

"Asbestos exposure was included as part of a daily fact of life for many public utility workers coast to coast including Florida. Electrical workers were at risk of asbestos exposure especially if they were working or installing electrical systems in older buildings and waterworks workers were especially vulnerable to asbestos exposure if they were maintaining older pumps, boilers, or concrete pipes. Many waterworks workers were routinely involved in cutting concrete sewer or water pipes. Before the early 1980s these pipes were made with asbestos. Asbestos exposure causes mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"If your husband or dad is a former public utility worker who now has mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. When it comes to client compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida the Gori Law Firm has no equal." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.