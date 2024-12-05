WebRezPro and First Atlantic Commerce Streamline Online Payments for Caribbean and Central American Hotels

WebRezPro Property Management System

Certified integration provides lodging operators with a seamless, secure payment processing solution.

We're excited to offer our clients in the Caribbean and Central America a secure and streamlined payments solution through FAC” — Frank Verhagen, President of WebRezPro

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebRezPro cloud property management system (PMS) for independent lodging operators and First Atlantic Commerce, an ecommerce payments platform for merchants in the Latin American Caribbean region, announce their strategic partnership to provide hoteliers with a secure, fully integrated solution for accepting online guest payments.Founded in 1998, First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a leading online payment gateway for businesses of all sizes across 29 Caribbean countries and Central America. Its robust internet payment solutions include multi-currency, real-time credit card and debit card processing, online consumer authentication, and other fraud management services.The PCI-compliant integration between WebRezPro and FAC enables hoteliers to accept online guest payments and authorizations, including 3D Secure transactions, directly through WebRezPro."We are thrilled to partner with WebRezPro to revolutionize the online payment experience for hotels across the Caribbean and Central America. This collaboration combines the robust payment processing capabilities of First Atlantic Commerce with the advanced property management system of WebRezPro. Our goal is to empower hotels in the region to maximize their operational efficiencies and drive growth in the region’s vibrant tourism sector," said Eldred F. Garcia, FAC’s SVP of Business and Partner Development.Key features and benefits of the integration include:-Simple, Secure Payment Processing: Payments are processed directly through WebRezPro, simplifying the payment workflow for hoteliers.-3D Secure Authentication: FAC offers 3DS2 authentication to verify customer identity at the time of payment.-Hassle-free PCI Compliance: PCI DSS tokenization reduces the cost and scope of PCI compliance while ensuring data security best practices.-Seamless Guest Experience: The streamlined online payment experience drives guest satisfaction and loyalty.Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of WebRezPro, said, "We're excited to offer our clients in the Caribbean and Central America a secure and streamlined payments solution through FAC. Frictionless, safe payments are a core part of delivering an exceptional guest experience. With the ability to process 3DS2 transactions, this integration prioritizes the security and satisfaction of both our clients and their guests."About First Atlantic CommerceFirst Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a leading global, online payment solutions provider that specializes in the Caribbean. FAC is headquartered in Bermuda and was established in 1998 to create secure card-based payment solutions for online businesses. FAC provides merchants with multi-currency payment solutions, tokenization services and PCI validated Point to Point Encryption solutions. As well, FAC provides merchants and banks with fraud management services including AVS-only, CVV, 3-D Secure™ and Kount’s fraud control system, in multiple jurisdictions across the Latin American Caribbean Region (Central America, the Caribbean and Bermuda).About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com

