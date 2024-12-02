Priority Tire Announces Week-Long Cyber Monday Sale

Priority Tire Cyber Monday Sale 2024.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the near start of the holiday shopping season, Priority Tire is ready to celebrate the end of a successful year. The tire retailer, which Newsweek and Statista chose as one of America’s Best Online Shops, is prepared to swing into the festivities by announcing its Cyber Monday Week, scheduled between December 2nd and 8th, 2024, where customers can save $250 when ordering select tire sets.

Cyber Monday at Priority Tire

Continuing from the Black Friday shopping madness, Priority Tire ramps up the sale for Cyber Monday. This is not the first time the company has offered various discounts and promotions for this special shopping day, but their 2024 tire sale is the biggest yet. Customers can save $250 on the purchase price when ordering select tire sets between the 2nd and 8th of December.

The list of eligible tire sets can be found on the company’s Cyber Monday Tire Deals page. Tires of different types are included in the sale, ranging from everyday passenger car tires to versatile truck models. This list is subject to change based on the availability of tire stocks. Priority Tire also offers a secondary Cyber Monday promotion from 2nd to 4th December, which provides a $25 discount on orders of $250 or more, in case the tires chosen are not included in the primary sale event.

Priority Tire offers various promotions throughout the year. Customers can enjoy diverse discounts for military personnel, first responders, medical and educational workers, and first-time buyers, as well as special clearance and winter tire deal selections. The tire retailer offers a customer-oriented shopping experience with its newly reconstructed website, versatile tire deals, and over 1.5 million tires in stock. Find more information on the Priority Tire Deals page.

