Happy Thanksgiving from the Utah Attorney General’s Office

November 28, 2024

On this Thanksgiving Day, family and friends across Utah will gather together to enjoy a meal, watch football, and share what they are thankful for over the past year. As always, this holiday season is a time to remember the blessings we have received and to be inspired to help others.

The Attorney General’s Office is thankful to have the opportunity and privilege of serving the wonderful people of our state. As we work tirelessly to enforce our laws, protect our communities, and keep families and children safe, we are thankful for our community partners around Utah. We are grateful for our state and local partners who work tirelessly to improve Utah every day. Most of all, we are grateful for all of you—the citizens that make this state and country great.

So, from all of us at the Utah Attorney General’s Office, we wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Enjoy your holiday!