OSCE Mission to Serbia announces winners of 2024 Person of the Year Award

BELGRADE, 28 November 2024 – The OSCE Mission to Serbia awarded the 2024 Person of the Year award to Ivana Stevanović, Executive Director of the Slavko Ćuruvija Foundation, Veran Matić, President of Association of Independent Electronic Media and member of the Permanent Working Group for Safety of Journalists, and Nemanja Nenadić, Program Director of Transparency Serbia at a ceremony held in Belgrade today.

The Person of the Year award recognizes the important contributions of individuals in upholding OSCE values and commitments in their work throughout the year.

Ivana Stevanović is recognized for her significant contribution to combating impunity for crimes against journalists and her unwavering commitment to promoting professional journalism. Stevanović has made noteworthy contributions to this cause, particularly in her role as a representative of civil society at the Permanent Working Group on the Safety of Journalists. She has provided expertise in advocating for media reform, strengthening the ethics and professionalism of independent journalism, and monitoring media freedom in Serbia through SCF’s platform Cenzolovka.

Veran Matić is honoured for his unwavering support in promoting inclusive dialogue on the safety of journalists. His contributions span multiple areas, including safety of journalists, media reform and policy development. Additionally, as Chair of the Commission for Investigating Murders of Journalists in Serbia, established by the government in 2013, Matić has proven himself an uncompromising advocate for combatting impunity for crimes against journalists and for media freedom. As the editor-in-chief of two online platforms, javniservis.net and bezbedninovinari.rs, he has been instrumental in raising awareness among media professionals and the general public on the importance of fostering a safe environment for journalists.

Nemanja Nenadić is awarded for his professionalism and dedication to advancing anti-corruption and electoral reforms. Through his active engagement in reform processes, he has built confidence among stakeholders by prioritizing dialogue and collaboration. He has consistently upheld an ethical, constructive and objective approach, fostering impartiality and inclusivity in his work. Recognized by government bodies and independent institutions, civil society organizations and peers alike, Nenadić remains a strong and trusted voice in the fight against corruption.