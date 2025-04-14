Submit Release
National Training on Cybercrime for Judges Launched in Tashkent

14–15 April 2025

OSCE Conference Hall, Tashkent

Today marked the opening of the first tailored national training course for representatives of the judiciary in Uzbekistan on "Cybercrime: from Detection to Court Judgment." The training features discussions on international and national legal frameworks on cybercrime; comparative judicial practices and foreign court decisions; challenges in the classification and prosecution of cybercrimes and issues of collection and admissibility of electronic evidence. The event is organized by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan with the aim to assist in strengthening judicial capacity and promote effective and rights-based justice in the face of evolving digital threats. In his welcoming remarks, the Head of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator’s Office, Ambassador Antti Karttunen, emphasized the growing threat of cybercrime and highlighted the importance of judicial engagement in shaping balanced and fair legal practices in the digital age.

