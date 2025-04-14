National Training on Cybercrime for Judges Launched in Tashkent

14–15 April 2025 OSCE Conference Hall, Tashkent Today marked the opening of the first tailored national training course for representatives of the judiciary in Uzbekistan on "Cybercrime: from Detection to Court Judgment." The training features discussions on international and national legal frameworks on cybercrime; comparative judicial practices and foreign court decisions; challenges in the classification and prosecution of cybercrimes and issues of collection and admissibility of electronic evidence. The event is organized by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan with the aim to assist in strengthening judicial capacity and promote effective and rights-based justice in the face of evolving digital threats. In his welcoming remarks, the Head of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator’s Office, Ambassador Antti Karttunen, emphasized the growing threat of cybercrime and highlighted the importance of judicial engagement in shaping balanced and fair legal practices in the digital age.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.