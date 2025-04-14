OSCE Presence organizes advanced risk assessment training for Albanian State Police analysts

From 7 to 11 April 2025, the OSCE Presence in Albania held an intensive training programme focused on strengthening the analytical capabilities of the Albanian State Police. The training brought together analysts from the Information Analysis Units at central and local levels, equipping them with advanced skills in risk assessment of criminal groups.

The programme aimed to enhance the capacity of police analysts to identify, assess and prioritize criminal threats, with a focus on organized crime networks operating in Albania. Through practical exercises and expert-led sessions, participants learned how to produce high-quality risk assessment products that support evidence-based policing and strategic decision-making.

This initiative is part of the Presence’s broader, long-standing support to the Directorate of Information Analysis and Archive within the State Police. Over recent years, the OSCE Presence has played a pivotal role in modernizing the police’s analytical infrastructure and methods. A cornerstone of this support was the procurement and delivery of licenses for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook software – a premier tool used internationally for data visualization, link analysis and criminal intelligence processing.

In addition to enhancing technical infrastructure, the Presence has facilitated comprehensive capacity-building programmes that include both basic and advanced training in crime analysis. These sessions have empowered police analysts and officers to effectively use modern analytical tools for crime mapping, trend analysis and operational planning.

These efforts have significantly contributed to the Albanian State Police’s shift toward intelligence-led policing, enabling a more proactive and strategic approach to combating organized and serious crime.

Through continued collaboration with national institutions, the OSCE Presence in Albania reaffirms its commitment to supporting sustainable security sector reforms and fostering professional law enforcement practices in line with international standards.