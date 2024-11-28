“Palace of Double Brilliance: Special Exhibition from the Palace Museum” inaugurated Art collection presents Emperor Qianlong’s wisdom of governance and cultural excellence

MACAU, November 28 - The “Palace of Double Brilliance: Special Exhibition from the Palace Museum”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Palace Museum, implemented by the Macao Museum of Art, and supported by the Macao Foundation, Macao Government Tourism Office and Macao Daily News, was inaugurated on 28 November at the Macao Museum of Art. The opening ceremony was held in a lively atmosphere and was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ao Ieong U; the Director of the Palace Museum, Wang Xudong; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San; the Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Wan Sucheng; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Acting President of the Administrative Committee of the Macao Foundation, Zhong Yi Seabra de Mascarenhas; the Director of Macao Daily News, Lok Po; and the Member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Ieng Weng Fat; and was attended by the Adviser of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lo Hou Chi; the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Choi Kin Long; and the members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee and of the Cultural Heritage Committee.

Throughout the life of Emperor Qianlong, the Palace of Double Brilliance was the place where he learned the philosophy of ancient sages during his childhood, and was the matrimonial home he shared with his wife Lady Fuca (Empress Xiaoxianchun). It was the memorial house where gifts from his late father and grandfather were preserved, the paradise where he enjoyed family time with his mother Empress Dowager Chongqing, the venue of his New Year tea gatherings celebrated with courtiers, and the place that witnessed his diligence as he achieved both political and military success. With a collection of about 130 items from the Palace Museum, the exhibition is divided into four sections, namely “Born to Be an Emperor”, “Marriage and Family”, “The Flourishing Era of Civilian Rule” and “Efficient Governance and Harmonious Nation”. These sections fully demonstrate Emperor Qianlong’s filial piety as a son, his inseparable love as a husband, and his benevolent philosophy in governing the nation and stabilizing the borders, revealing the wisdom of governance and cultural excellence of the sovereign who elevated the Qing dynasty to new heights, as well as the rich history and profound culture borne by the Palace of Double Brilliance.

In order to deepen the public’ understanding of the exhibition content and enhance their viewing experience, an interactive zone, a Virtual Reality (VR) zone and audio guides with QR codes are available at the venue. During the exhibition period, a number of activities will also be launched, including thematic guided tours on Saturday, Sunday and public holiday afternoons, the “Check in and win a gift” activity for onsite participation, and outreach activities such as the “Treasure Hunt” and concerts which will be launched later. All are welcome to participate.

The "Palace of Double Brilliance: Special Exhibition from the Palace Museum" is held from 29 November 2024 to 2 March 2025. The Macao Museum of Art is open daily from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including on public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition and activities, please visit the MAM's website at www.MAM.gov.mo and its respective page on Facebook.