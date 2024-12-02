New Tool for Businesses to Combat Inflation Launched on Cyber Monday

Phobio launches a new IT Asset Buyback Portal for Business to recapture the value of used desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones and other mobile electronics.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As inflation impacts businesses nationwide, companies are finding it increasingly costly to equip their workforces with the latest technology. To help combat these rising expenses, Phobio, a leader in IT asset buyback and retail trade-in services, has launched a new IT Asset Buyback portal for businesses. This tool provides a streamlined, high-value way to unlock the residual value of retired tech, allowing companies to turn potential waste into reinvestment in growth and innovation.Today’s business landscape demands regular technology upgrades, but these advancements come with substantial costs. Device buyback solutions mitigate these expenses, and Phobio’s new portal promises to up the ante on the service, simplicity, and speed for which they are known.“Phobio has streamlined the entire process of trading in our computers, which means I don’t have to worry about coordinating logistics,” says Tallia Vladmir, Senior Accountant at Zapier. “Their friendly and responsive approach, along with their flexibility in working with our fully remote team, has saved me a lot of time and helped us reduce the cost of our new machines.”The rising demand for new technology has left many companies facing a familiar hurdle: how to manage the high cost of equipment upgrades while maintaining efficiency. Traditionally, businesses have recycled or disposed of used devices, often overlooking the significant residual value these assets hold. Phobio’s latest portal offers a new approach, helping businesses recover value from their old hardware and repurpose those funds into growth.“Managing our fleet of end-of-life devices is a simple process now,” says Umberto Marziani, IT Service Team Lead at Servall. “I send a list of our devices to Phobio, they get me pricing on our old computers, and after we accept the quote, they handle the shipping, inspection, and payment. Having a simplified process is really important to me.”Phobio’s history of pioneering corporate trade-in solutions began in 2018, when it launched Apple’s Trade-In for Business program. Today, Phobio has expanded its services to cover a wide range of devices—Macs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, and wearables—enabling companies across North America to tap into high-value buyback solutions.Stephen Wakeling, CEO of Phobio, states, “Businesses should never pay to recycle their devices; that’s yesterday’s model. Instead, they should be capturing the residual value from every device, even the damaged ones. This isn't just about waste reduction—it's about getting a return on assets that can be reinvested in tech upgrades, making companies leaner, faster, and ultimately more competitive. It’s a win-win: businesses reduce their carbon footprint while freeing up capital to boost innovation for their teams.”Launching in Q4, a peak time for businesses to cycle out older equipment, Phobio’s new portal meets companies’ seasonal needs for additional revenue to reinvest in growth. According to Winston Astrachan, Phobio’s VP of Engineering, “Our new IT Asset Buyback Platform is the result of years of innovation and experience in simplifying device buyback for companies. We’ve honed this process to make sure businesses get the absolute most value from their assets. Our engineering team has done a phenomenal job building something made with the client perspective at the forefront, and we’re thrilled to see clients start to realize the impact on their bottom line. This platform is all about making tech upgrades work for companies, instead of representing just another item on a growing to-do list.”With inflation straining budgets across the board, Phobio’s new buyback portal provides an effective way for companies to maximize their technology investments, reduce waste, and fuel growth. For more information, visit Phobio’s IT Asset Buyback portal and see how your business can turn retired tech into valuable resources for reinvestment.

