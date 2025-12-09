Phobio Promotes Missy Taylor to CEO to Lead Strategic Expansion

Missy Taylor, CEO of Phobio

Co-Founder & Longtime CEO, Stephen Wakeling, Transitions to Executive Chair

I’m honored to lead Phobio into its next chapter. Our focus is building technology and programs that make trade-in, buyback, and upgrading easier, more transparent, and more valuable for our partners.” — Missy Taylor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phobio, a technology-enabled leader in device trade-in and upgrade solutions, today announced the promotion of Missy Taylor to Chief Executive Officer. Taylor’s appointment follows her tenure as President and marks a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution, as it expands its platform-first strategy and enters new vertical markets. Co-Founder and longtime CEO Stephen Wakeling will transition to Executive Chair, where he will focus on strategic partnerships and sustained growth. This year-end transition reflects a long-term investment in leadership, positioning Phobio for its next phase of growth with Missy at the helm.“Missy is an exceptional leader with deep expertise in markets well beyond traditional telecom,” said Stephen Wakeling, Executive Chair of Phobio. “Her operational depth and cross-industry experience make her a standout leader in the tech sector. She has a rare ability to understand partner needs and translate them into solutions that move businesses forward.”Since joining Phobio, Taylor has worked to define the company’s long-term strategy, set to roll out in 2026. She is leading the expansion of the company’s trade-in and upgrade solutions beyond traditional retail carriers and into sectors such as sports, entertainment, fitness, and more. Recent initiatives include Costco’s device-for-gift-cards program and new nonprofit partnerships under the “ Phobio for Good ” umbrella, including the Georgia Aquarium and Georgia Public Broadcasting. As CEO, Taylor will oversee company strategy, growth, culture, and the leadership team, guiding core business functions.“I’m honored to lead Phobio into its next chapter,” shared Missy Taylor, CEO of Phobio. “Our focus is on building technology and programs that make trade-in, buyback, and upgrading easier, more transparent, and more valuable for our partners and the people they serve. We’re equally committed to creating an environment where teams feel energized, supported, and empowered to deliver exceptional work.Phobio’s clients and partners can continue to expect the same high-level service and superior technology solutions as the company scales its platform and enters new markets. For more information, visit phobio.com About PhobioPhobio helps businesses and consumers extract maximum value from their used technology. Since 2010, Phobio for Retail has delivered simple, secure, and scalable buyback solutions that power trade-in programs for some of the world’s largest retailers—consistently earning industry-leading customer satisfaction scores. Phobio for Business serves companies of all sizes, helping them recover value from retired technology while reducing environmental impact. Phobio for Good enables nonprofits to engage a new generation of supporters through technology donations. By extending the lifecycle of devices, Phobio drives better outcomes for organizations, consumers, and the planet. Learn more at phobio.com and on LinkedIn

