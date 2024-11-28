3D Printer Market is estimated to reach $9.295 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.03%

The 3D printer market is estimated to attain US$9.295 billion in 2030, increasing from US$5.267 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.03%.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the 3D printer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.03% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$9.295 billion by 2030.The global market for 3D printers is witnessing growth due to the introduction of the latest technology. In November 2024, EOS introduced its new EOS P3 NEXT industrial 3D printer, achieving a new level of productivity for its polymer customers. EOS is the global supplier of responsible manufacturing (AM) solutions. Moreover, they also launched two new metal additive manufacturing (AM) materials: EOS NickelAlloy IN738 and EOS NickelAlloy K500. These are metal material portfolio printers.Additionally, the major applications of the 3D printer are within the innovative domains. Such as, in September 2024, the first metal 3D printer in space, a collaboration between ESA and Airbus, printed its first metal product on the International Space Station, a breakthrough for future long-duration exploration missions. ESA’s Metal 3D Printer was launched to the International Space Station after which ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen installed the payload in the European Drawer Rack Mark II of ESA’s Columbus module. In August, the printer successfully finished printing the first 3D metal shape.Moreover, one of the emerging trends in the 3D printer market is automation. In June 2024, Schaeffler Special Machinery launched innovative multi-material 3D printing systems. This technology is a concept portfolio for over 10,000 different products. It is aimed at customers across a wide variety of industries. This included well-known manufacturers of battery systems, medical technology, consumer goods, and e-mobility solutions.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-3d-printer-market Based on the components, the 3D printer market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is likely to grow due to the growing demand for the different materials required for 3D prints, and software will show significant growth due to its demand for designing complex shapes. The services are required worldwide for different 3D print requirements like medical, manufacturing, etc.Based on the material type, the 3D printer market is segmented into polymers, metals and alloys, ceramics, and others. The demand for polymers is likely to increase for the design of household items and furniture. The metals and alloys are largely utilized in the building, architecture, manufacturing, and innovative new mechanical products. Ceramics are hard, brittle, heat-resistant, and corrosion-resistant are have utility in aerospace, aeronautics, and drone manufacturing.Based on the end-user, the 3D printer market is segmented into aerospace, medical, defense, automotive, and others. The aerospace industry has a significant share as there has been increased demand for drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) for different purposes such as logistics. The medical field has a greater utilization of the 3D printer as there is demand for prosthetics and different types of cavities. The increasing urbanized warfare has created the demand for innovative weapons and technology. The production use of electric vehicles has created the use for 3D printers in the designing the cars for the least energy utilization.Based on the application, the 3D printer market is segmented into functional prototyping, tooling, and educational purposes. Functional prototyping is likely to have a significant share as this is used to innovate products across the industries.Based on the technology, the 3D printer market is segmented into CJP, DMLS, SLS, MJ, and others. DMLS is expected to grow in the future due to the demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant structures.Based on geography, the North American region of the 3D printer market is growing significantly. The major companies like 3D Systems, Inc. and HP Development Company, L.P. In November 2024, HP Inc. unveiled innovations in polymer and metal 3D printing, alongside strategic collaborations. HP introduced solutions aimed at reducing costs, scaling production, and accelerating adoption across diverse applications. These developments will enable an economy of scale for 3D printing.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the 3D printer market that have been covered are Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd, HP Inc., Fusion3 Design, LLC, 3D Systems Corp., and 3ERP.The market analytics report segments the 3D printer market as follows:• By Componento Hardwareo Softwareo Services• By Material Typeo Polymerso Metals and Alloyso Ceramicso Other• By End-Usero Aerospaceo Medicalo Defenseo Automotiveo Others• By Applicationo Functional Prototypingo Toolingo Educational Purpose• By Technologyo CJPo DMLSo SLSo MJo Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Stratasys Ltd• 3D Systems Corp.• Materialise NV• FARO Technologies Inc.• The ExOne Co.• Makerbot• Proto Labs Inc.• CELLINK• 3ERP• Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd• INTAMSYS Technology Co. Ltd.• Fusion3 Design, LLC• Formlabs• HP Inc.• Bambu LabExplore More Reports:• 3D Printing For Prototyping Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/3d-printing-for-prototyping-market • ABS Filament 3D Printing Material Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/abs-filament-3d-printing-material-market • PLA Filament 3D Printing Material Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pla-filament-3d-pritning-material-market

