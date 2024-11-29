Discrete Semiconductors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Discrete Semiconductors Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $65.32 Billion By 2028

It will grow to $65.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.” — The Business Research Company

In recent years, the global discrete semiconductors market has shown impressive growth levels and is expected to escalate at an even grander scale in the near future. It is projected to surge from $35.96 billion in 2023 to reach a staggering $40.55 billion in 2024, yielding a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. Much of this success can be pinpointed to several key areas such as the swift advances in electronics and semiconductor industries, rising demand for consumer electronics, the expansion of automotive electronics, the stride towards energy efficiency and green technologies, and the broadening applications in defense and aerospace sectors.

Can The Discrete Semiconductors Market Size Maintain Its Swift Pace Up To 2024?

Indeed, the discrete semiconductors market size is poised to carry on its explosive growth trajectory. Anticipated to mushroom to $65.32 billion by 2028, the market projections suggest a sustained compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%. The drivers behind this anticipated flourish can be traced back to an array of promising sectors including aerospace, space exploration and quantum computing, which are complemented by the ongoing push for environmental sustainability through green semiconductors and dynamic global supply chain practices. The growing hunger for electronics worldwide also looms large in ensuring vibrant market growth. Leveraging the latest trends such as industrial automation & IOT, technological advancements, research and development investment, edge computing, and edge devices, along with technologies centered around medical electronics and healthcare, heavily augments the market on the global stage.

The robust growth in the automotive industry and the rising demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in electronics and automobiles are envisaged to be major propellants for the discrete semiconductors market. In this regard, the insulated-gate bipolar transistor IGBT, a key component in the electric vehicle EV power electronics system, is worthy of highlight. As global awareness about environmental pollution drive the need for improved vehicle efficiency, hybrid and electric vehicles are increasingly gaining popularity. A case in point can be found with the International Energy Agency's report indicating a sales jump reaching 6.6 million plug-in EVs sold in 2021 – more than double the sales figure from the prior year, and triple than that of 2019. This surge in the automotive industry and the high demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in electronics and cars alike, will likely act as key factors propelling the growth of the discrete semiconductors market.

Who Are The Contenders Engaged In The Discrete Semiconductors Market?

Key industry players active in the discrete semiconductors market include Infineon Technologies AG, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Eaton Corporation PLC., STMicroelectronics NV, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Corp., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., Littelfuse Inc., United Silicon Carbide Inc., Nexperia BV, Diodes Incorporated, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Texas Instruments, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Nvidia Inc., AMI Semiconductor, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering SA, Dynex Semiconductor Ltd., Elkem ASA, Anshi Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Qorvo Inc., Semtech Corporation, IXYS Corporation, Fairchild Semiconductor, Central Semiconductor Corp., Semikron International GmbH, Sanken Electric Co. Ltd., Nihon Inter Electronics Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

What Trends Are Shaping The Discrete Semiconductors Market Outslook?

On the technological front, advancements are making significant strides and becoming increasingly pivotal in the discrete semiconductors market. The companies are keenly focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies such as galvanized isolated gate drivers and high voltage protection capabilities among others, with a goal to heighten their global presence and strengthen their market positions. Notably, in March 2021, Infineon Technologies AG, a Germany-based semiconductor manufacturer, unveiled its innovative 650 V CoolSiC Hybrid Discrete for automotive applications. The device, which combines a CoolSiC Schottky diode and a 50 A fast-switching TRENCHSTOP 5 IGBT, offers a cost-efficient performance boost and high reliability. These enhanced features support high system integrity and hard-switching topologies in addition to bi-directional charging, making them ideal for fast switching automotive applications such as power factor correction PFC, onboard chargers OBC, DC-DC, and DC-AC converters.

How Is The Discrete Semiconductors Market Carved Out?

The discrete semiconductor market covered in the report is classified based on -

1 By Type: MOSFET; IGBT; Bipolar Transistor; Thyristor; Rectifier; Other Types.

2 By Components: Memory Devices; Logic Devices; Discrete Power Devices; Other Components.

3 By Industry: Consumer Electronics; Communication; Automotive; Industrial; Other Industries.

What Does The Global Landscape Look Like For The Discrete Semiconductors Market?

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the biggest player in the discrete semiconductors market. Looking ahead, this region is touted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The company has built a repository of over 15000+ reports across 27 various industries, spanning over 60+ geographies. These reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights gathered from in-depth interviews with industry leaders.

