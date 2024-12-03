Dimerco’s December Freight Report Examines Tariff Impacts and Holiday-Driven Airfreight Surge

Global Manufacturing PMI 2023 vs 2024 The Impact of US Elections on Global Freight Market Dynamics Ocean freight market situation - North America

Dimerco’s December Freight Report explores tariff-driven stockpiling, soaring airfreight rates, and shifting supply chain dynamics in a complex peak season.

Businesses must prepare for a peak season that balances short-term volatility with long-term shifts in supply chain strategies.” — Quinn Chung, Air Freight President at Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco Express Group, a global leader in integrated logistics and supply chain solutions, has released its latest Asia-Pacific Monthly Freight Market Report for November and December 2024. The report provides key insights into current freight trends, including the impact of tariff adjustments, holiday-driven market dynamics, and intra-Asia trade activity.Key Highlights from the Report:=> Tariff Turbulence : Businesses are preparing for anticipated tariff increases under the new U.S. administration, prompting early stockpiling efforts. While this activity may drive surges in freight demand, it has also introduced volatility in both air and ocean freight markets, with ripple effects expected across major trade lanes.=> Holiday Chaos Meets Capacity Crunch: The peak holiday season has propelled airfreight rates to record highs, particularly on critical Trans-Pacific and Europe-bound lanes, as retailers rush to secure inventory. In contrast, ocean freight demand is slowing, with softer market conditions anticipated for the coming month, especially for shipments originating from China.=> Spot Rate Surprises: Shifts in long-haul ocean freight rates indicate challenges in maintaining General Rate Increases, reflecting uneven demand patterns. At the same time, airfreight rates on intra-Asia routes have surged, driven by increased high-tech shipments from markets like Taiwan and South Korea, where demand for semiconductors and electronics remains strong.Dimerco’s report sheds light on how businesses can navigate these challenges, offering insights into demand planning, trade compliance, and supply chain optimization during this critical period.The full Asia-Pacific Monthly Freight Market Report can be downloaded here: Download Report About DimercoDimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets around the world, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit Dimerco’s website

