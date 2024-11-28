Registration opens for Gulf Print & Pack 2025 Upcoming edition to take place at Riyadh Front Exhibition Conference Center from 14 – 16 January 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for Gulf Print & Pack 2025, the Middle East’s leading commercial print and packaging trade show for printers, machinery buyers and brand owners. This edition takes place for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Riyadh Front Exhibition Conference Center (RFECC) from 14 – 16 January, 2025.The show features live demonstrations of new commercial and package printing technologies, packaging machinery and packaging materials. Over 150 exhibitors including Konica Minolta, BOBST, Ricoh, NDIGITEC, Canon and Fujifilm will take part in the show.Building on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, Gulf Print & Pack 2025 is set to bring new growth opportunities for the commercial print and packaging industry in the Kingdom, as well as drive demand for automated packaging systems and sustainable packaging materials.Jade Grace, Managing Director, Gulf Print & Pack commented: “We are very excited about hosting Gulf Print & Pack 2025 in Riyadh. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to growing its domestic industrial base makes Gulf Print & Pack 2025 the ideal platform for print and packaging industry suppliers looking to establish themselves in the Kingdom. Our visitors will find all the cutting-edge equipment they need to build profitable businesses across the region.”Barry Killengrey, Event Director, Gulf Print & Pack said: “Gulf Print & Pack 2025 promises to be an exciting show that will highlight the latest innovations impacting the print and packaging sector. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 project aligns perfectly with the show’s commitment to driving digital innovation and sustainable growth throughout the print and packaging industries. We are excited to welcome visitors and exhibitors to Riyadh next year.”Osamu Miyauchi, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Middle East said: "We are excited that we are participating in Gulf Print & Pack 2025 in Riyadh because it is a premier event for the industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This presents us the ideal opportunity to showcase our innovations. Engaging with industry leaders in the Kingdom and potential clients will significantly boost our business’s growth and visibility.”Mohamed Hassairi, Regional Marketing & Communications Manager, BOBST said: ‘’BOBST experts will be on hand to discuss the company's innovative printing technologies, from inline flexo to pure inkjet digital and the modular all-in-one platform. Each solution is designed to combine automation, digitalization and connectivity with the sustainability-driven needs of an ever-evolving market.”Ahmed Fathy, Business Manager – Middle East - Ricoh Graphic Communications (RGC) commented: "Ricoh is thrilled to participate in this inaugural edition of the Gulf Print & Pack exhibition to place in the Kingdon of Saudi Arabia. This is a key market where we are a leader in multiple product segments. This event allows us to further strengthen our presence and showcase cutting-edge solutions that cater to the growing needs of the region."Vatche Kavlakian, CEO, NDIGITEC commented: “NDIGITEC is an AI and HI Powered company that offers game-changing innovative solutions for prepress, premedia, graphic arts, printing, packaging, and media industries. Its cutting-edge technologies, synchronized with the Saudi Vision 2030, aligns with the rapid growth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's fast-developing market. This dynamic environment makes Gulf Print & Pack 2025 the perfect platform for NDIGITEC to connect, explore, and collaborate.”Ayman Ali, Marketing Director of Canon Saudi Arabia said: "The printing industry in Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid growth, highlighting the critical need for a professional exhibition like Gulf Print & Pack 2025. This platform provides Canon Saudi Arabia with the ideal opportunity to engage with our customers and showcase the latest innovations in Canon's professional printing solutions."To register, visit https://register.visitcloud.com/survey/1zumwpuwcdau2

