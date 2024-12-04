Jatheon Cloud Now Available in Amazon Marketplace

Amazon Marketplace Jatheon

Jatheon Technologies announced that the company’s flagship product for the retention of business communications is now available in AWS Marketplace.

By accessing Jatheon Cloud in AWS Marketplace, customers can quickly and easily integrate and automate compliance and oversight of communications from various data sources.” — Marko Dinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Cloud is designed to meet the rigorous compliance and ediscovery requirements of heavily regulated industries, including the public sector. The platform enables organizations to securely store, manage, and quickly retrieve business-critical communications, including email, social media, mobile messaging, and collaboration data, with advanced search and audit-ready features. By joining the AWS Marketplace, Jatheon Cloud offers users the reliability, scalability, and security benefits of AWS, ensuring data protection and streamlined compliance with industry regulations like HIPAA, FINRA, and GDPR.

AWS customers will now have access to Jatheon Cloud directly within AWS Marketplace. The Jatheon platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Jatheon Cloud within their AWS Marketplace account.

Launching Jatheon Cloud on AWS Marketplace represents a significant milestone for us and an exciting opportunity for our customers,” said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon Technologies. “By accessing Jatheon Cloud in AWS Marketplace, customers can quickly and easily integrate and automate compliance and oversight of communications from various data sources. With the added flexibility, scalability, and security of AWS, our clients across regulated industries can focus on their core operations without worrying about the complexities of data retention and retrieval.”



Jatheon Cloud is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Jatheon and its products or services, please visit jatheon.com.

Additional Resources

Find Jatheon Cloud Archive in AWS Marketplace

Learn more about the Jatheon Cloud Archive

Follow Jatheon on LinkedIn

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.