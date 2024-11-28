AVer MD330UI First Medical Camera to Attain Zoom ProAV Camera Certification

MD330UI Zoom Certified

AVer MD330UI is the first medical camera in the world to attain Zoom ProAV Camera Certification!

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI-powered audio-video solutions, proudly announces that its MD330UI Medical Grade PTZ Camera is the first medical camera to pass Zoom ProAV Camera Certification. This milestone highlights the collaboration between AVer and Zoom in advancing telemedicine and virtual healthcare technology.

The MD330UI’s certification reflects both companies’ commitment to enhancing virtual care and telemedicine services worldwide. Zoom has continued to expand its role in the healthcare sector, offering secure, communication platforms for medical professionals that also facilitates HIPAA compliance.

The MD330UI, offers advanced features that redefine virtual healthcare standards:

- Medical Grade Certification for electromagnetic compatibility, ensuring safe usage in healthcare environments.

- Auto IR Night Vision enables 24/7 patient monitoring, providing clear visuals even in low-light conditions.

- Two-Way Audio for real-time communication between patients and healthcare providers, without the need for an external audio device.

- Detachable Camera Head for flexible use, making it ideal for bedside care and other medical scenarios.

Products that have received Zoom Rooms certification ensure seamless integration with Zoom Workplace for Healthcare, enhancing collaboration, appointment management, and telehealth services. The MD330UI’s optimized Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) functions allow healthcare professionals to adjust the camera view effortlessly during consultations.

Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe noted: "Receiving Zoom ProAV Camera Certification for the MD330UI is a significant milestone, showcasing our commitment with Zoom to advancing telemedicine. Together, we’re driving innovation in virtual healthcare to enhance patient care.”

As Zoom expands its healthcare platforms and AVer continues its commitment to audiovisual and AI technology, both companies strive to equip healthcare professionals with the essential tools needed to deliver exceptional patient care.

To explore more about AVer Medical Grade PTZ Cameras, visit: https://www.avereurope.com/solution/connected-health

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.