Air quality monitoring initiative takes centre stage at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan

Our Centre Director, Philip Osano﻿ attended a sports panel session at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where Kenya’s world and Olympic record holder in the 800 meters David Rudisha championed solutions to combat the impacts of climate change in the session was Athletics Kenya President, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei﻿ , and Athletics Kenya Sustainability Maxwel Nyamu.

Athletics Kenya President, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, acknowledged the partnership with SEI and UNEP. He expressed concern about the impact of climate change on Kenyan athletes, both during training and international competitions. Tuwei emphasized the real and growing threat of climate change to sports, particularly athletics, a top sport in Kenya and other nations.

“Taking action is now not optional for us. Seeking a partnership like the one we have with UNEP and Stockholm Environment Institute to help further address this crisis in line with our commitment to climate action is paramount.” Jackson Tuwei said.

SEI and UNEP have been collaborating with sports federations across Africa to monitor air quality by installing air quality sensors in schools, stadiums and transport corridors. This coverage by media houses shows our commitment to addressing climate change and its impact on sports.