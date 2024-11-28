Seaweed Based Alternative Meat Market is anticipated to surpass US$1,751.506 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.62%

The seaweed-based alternative meat market is estimated to attain US$1,751.506 million in 2030, increasing from US$885.486 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.62%.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global seaweed-based alternative meat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% between 2025 and 2030 and reach US$1,751.506 million in 2030.Seaweed-based alternative meat is a plant-based product that utilizes seaweed as its main protein source. This protein boasts a high amount of nutrition, sustainability, and many vitamins, minerals, fibers, and omega-3 fatty acids. The process of transforming seaweed involves processing it into protein powders or flours that can be blended with other plant-based materials legumes, grains, and vegetables and thus produce a meat-like product. It can then be used to make burgers, sausages, meatballs, and others. Seaweed-based alternative meats can be more sustainable than those from fresh meat substitutes because they can be collected from the oceans without fresh water, fertilizer , or environmental degradation.The market for seaweed-based alternative meat is witnessing growth due to specific factors, namely the demand from consumers for food products, which are sustainable and have more health and ecological benefits. Cultivating seaweed is a sustainable and climate-friendly option, and moreover, have strong nutrient bases in its advantages as being more favorable health-wise. Advances in technology have made seaweed more processable and a viable ingredient for alternative meat products. Consumers have different demands for which manufacturers are trying to produce alternative foods. This is further bolstered by venture capital funding in R&D for plant-based food source development.Many companies have developed new technologies for the global seaweed-based alternative meat market with the launch of new products. For instance, in March 2024, Umaro Foods received $3.8 million in new funding, including seed 2 equity, allocated to AgFunder, and grant funds, in March 2024 to enhance the production of bacon from seaweed via a further scaled-up process from batch to continuous production, claiming it is twice as economically feasible as animal bacon for producing meat-free bacon.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-seaweed-based-alternative-meat-market The global seaweed-based alternative meat market based on type is categorized into lectin and phycobiliprotein. Lectin-based seaweed alternative meats are a major contributor to the market, mainly stemming from their abundantly available source, superior functional properties, and extensive research. Lectins being cost-effective and an environmentally sustainable protein source from different seaweed species, thus, can be applied to develop ideal meat-like textures and flavors by their excellent emulsification, gelation, and water-holding capacities. This enables a great deal of product development with the vast body of research on lectins and their use in products for foods.The global seaweed-based alternative meat market is distributed by meat type into pork, poultry , chicken, and others. Seaweed-based alternative meat products are expected to witness growth majorly due to poultry segment. This is due to the consumer's familiarization with taste, texture, and culinary application. These alternatives can mimic the taste and texture of poultry, ideally, making them attractive to consumers. The growth in demand could also be seen due to the perception that poultry is healthier, and in turn, seaweed-based options are healthier.Based on geography, the North American region of the global seaweed-based alternative meat market is growing significantly. North America, and particularly countries such as the USA, and Canada, are among the largest meat consumers globally. The regional market is also witnessing growth due to rapid growth in the population of vegetarians and vegans in the region, which is expected to create momentum for the market for plant-based meat products. The strong culture of food innovation and early adoption of new trends in the region has created a well-suited environment for the development and commercialization of seaweed-based alternative meat products.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global seaweed-based alternative meat market have been covered as Umaro Foods, Inc., Algaia, KIMICA Corporation, The Seaweed Company, and Yemoja.The market analytics report segments the global seaweed-based alternative meat market as follows:• By Typeo Lectino Phycobiliprotein• By Meat Typeo Porko Poultryo Chickeno Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• Thailand• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Umaro Foods, Inc.• Algaia• KIMICA Corporation• The Seaweed Company• YemojaExplore More Reports:• Frozen Fish and Seafood Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/frozen-fish-and-seafood-market • Global Meat Extract Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-meat-extract-market • Global Cultured Meat Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cultured-meat-market

