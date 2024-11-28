Goodbye and thank you, Annwen

After 16 years of dedicated leadership, today Target Ovarian Cancer says goodbye and thank you to our outgoing Chief Executive, Annwen Jones OBE.

Annwen has been a driving force and true champion for the values we hold. Her passion and unwavering commitment have shaped our growth and success as a charity, and she will leave a lasting legacy with Target Ovarian Cancer and the community we support.

Since 2008, under Annwen’s leadership, we have built a strong community dedicated to improving the lives of the thousands of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year and together we have made big steps towards a better future.

Annwen says:

I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved together, and I leave an organisation, community and partners who I know share my passion, drive and urgency in addressing the needs of women with ovarian cancer. While there is more to do, we have moved from despair to hope and progress – and I want to thank our wonderful community, our talented staff, our dedicated volunteers and supporters, and our Board of Trustees, for your unrelenting commitment to making sure every woman with ovarian cancer has a long and a good life.

Thank you Annwen, from all of us...