F*ck Perfect: Derrick Solano’s Bold Bonus Book Challenges Society’s Idea of Perfection

About

Derrick Solano is an unapologetic voice of survival in the world of alternative rock and literature. With a life marked by abandonment, abuse, addiction, and loss, Derrick channels his pain into raw and powerful art. His debut single, I Won’t Break, is an anthem of resilience, and his memoir of the same name tells the brutal truth of his journey from a broken childhood to reclaiming his identity and voice. Derrick's story isn’t just one of survival—it’s a declaration of defiance, a refusal to be crushed by the forces that tried to destroy him.

Derrick Solano