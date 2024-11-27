Derrick Solano Ushers in a Bold New Era: From Best-Selling Author to Transformative Psychic Guide
From best-selling books to music, Derrick Solano now dedicates his journey to providing psychic clarity and living authentically with his family.
This isn’t goodbye—it’s just the beginning of something real.”LAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derrick Solano, the best-selling author of I Won’t Break and a musician known for raw and emotionally charged songs like "I Won’t Break" and "Ghosts Don’t Fade," is embarking on a powerful new chapter. After years of baring his soul through books, blogs, podcasts, and music, Solano is officially closing those creative chapters to dedicate himself fully to the transformative work of psychic readings and energy alignment. With this shift, Solano also steps into his most authentic self, offering his services under his real name for the first time.
— Derrick Solano
“This isn’t about leaving my past behind,” Solano explains. “It’s about honoring everything I’ve been through while fully embracing what feels right for me now. My books and music told my story, but this next chapter is about helping others rewrite theirs. My energy belongs with my clients and my family.”
A Legacy of Resilience
Derrick Solano’s life has been a testament to the power of survival and transformation. Born into chaos and shaped by abandonment, trauma, and addiction, he poured his experiences into his art. His first memoir, I Won’t Break, chronicled his unrelenting fight to survive a life that seemed determined to break him, giving hope to thousands of readers. Vexture followed, teaching others how to build resilience through life’s hardest hits, while his third book, Naked, served as a raw and unapologetic guide to living authentically.
Solano’s music struck a similar chord. Songs like “Fallen, but Still Rising” and “Fade in the Dark” resonated deeply with audiences, blending heartbreak and hope into powerful anthems. His ability to transform pain into art created not just a body of work, but a movement of resilience that continues to inspire.
“I’ve always used my work to connect with people who feel unseen or unheard,” Solano shares. “Every word, every lyric was written for those who are fighting battles no one else can see. But now, it’s time for me to pivot from storytelling to directly helping people rewrite their narratives.”
A Decade of Psychic Guidance
While Solano’s public persona revolved around his books and music, his psychic abilities have quietly helped thousands of clients over the past decade. Working under the alias Demetri Welsh, Solano offered intuitive psychic readings that provided clarity, guidance, and hope to those in need. Now, with the release of his final book and the close of his musical career, Solano is embracing his real name and authentic self, launching his services on Fiverr (https://www.fiverr.com/derrick_solano) to connect with even more people.
“This is about stepping into the light,” he says. “For ten years, I’ve helped people under a name that served as a shield. Now, I’m ready to let that go and prove that living authentically—however scary—is worth it. Vulnerability is strength, and I want my clients to feel that same empowerment in their own lives.”
Services That Transform
Solano’s psychic services, available exclusively on Fiverr, focus on deep transformation and alignment to help clients unlock their potential and overcome challenges. These services include psychic readings, which provide tailored reports offering clarity and actionable guidance on love, career, and personal growth; energy cleansing, featuring remote sessions that clear blockages, restore balance, and promote emotional and spiritual well-being; and manifestation work, designed to align clients’ energy with their goals to attract love, success, healing, or abundance.
“My readings are intuitive, no-fluff, and deeply personal,” Solano explains. “It’s not just about seeing what’s ahead—it’s about empowering my clients to take control of their lives, heal, and thrive.”
A Life of Authenticity
In addition to his professional pivot, Solano is focusing on the simplicity and love that define his personal life. He lives in Las Vegas, New Mexico, with his husband of ten years, Anthony, and their eight rescue dogs, including Blanca, whom he lovingly calls his “spirit family.”
“My dogs and my husband are my grounding forces,” he shares. “They’ve taught me so much about loyalty, unconditional love, and the power of living in the moment. This next chapter is about honoring that energy and bringing it into my work with clients. I want people to feel the peace and authenticity that I’ve found in my own life.”
This private, peaceful existence contrasts sharply with the chaos of Solano’s past, but it serves as a powerful reminder that healing and happiness are possible—even for those who’ve walked through hell.
Moving Forward
While Derrick Solano’s books, blogs, and music will remain available for those seeking inspiration, his focus is now fully on his psychic services and personal life. This new era is a testament to his belief in transformation, resilience, and the power of living authentically.
For those looking to book a psychic reading, energy cleansing, or manifestation session, visit Derrick’s Fiverr profile: https://www.fiverr.com/derrick_solano.
Fans can continue to explore his books and music online:
Books: https://www.derricksolano.com/books
Music: https://www.derricksolano.com/music
Derrick Solano’s evolution proves that growth requires courage, self-awareness, and the willingness to step into the unknown. As he says, “This isn’t a goodbye to my past—it’s an embrace of my future. This new chapter is about authenticity, connection, and creating something real.”
